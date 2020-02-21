L.O.L. Surprise! by MGA Entertainment Snags Prestigious "Toy of the Year" Award for Third Straight Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 700 toy, play, and youth entertainment executives gathered at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City tonight to honor the year's finest toys and industry icons at the 20th annual Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards and Toy Industry Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Proceeds from the awards program and event supported The Toy Foundation's charitable work to bring toys to millions of children in need.

MGA Entertainment's L.O.L. Surprise! – the irresistible collectibles that have captured the hearts of millions – snagged the prestigious "Toy of the Year" award. The L.O.L. Surprise! brand won prizes in two additional categories. ZURU's Rainbocorns Ultimate Sequin Surprise Series 2, the surprise unboxing toy, took home the "People's Choice" award for pulling in the most online votes from consumers.

TOTY awards were handed out in 16 categories and given to the following:

Action Figure of the Year: Disney Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures by Mattel, Inc.

by Mattel, Inc. Collectible of the Year: L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Series by MGA Entertainment

by MGA Entertainment Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO® CITY Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control by LEGO Systems, Inc.

by LEGO Systems, Inc. Creative Toy of the Year: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Droid Depot Custom Astromech Units by Disney Parks

by Disney Parks Doll of the Year: L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls by MGA Entertainment

by MGA Entertainment Game of the Year: Pictionary Air by Mattel, Inc.

by Mattel, Inc. Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price® Linkimals™ by Mattel, Inc.

by Mattel, Inc. Innovative Toy of the Year: Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak by Wow! Stuff

by Wow! Stuff License of the Year: Baby Shark by Pinkfong

by Pinkfong Outdoor Toy of the Year: Create A Castle by Create A Castle

by Create A Castle Playset of the Year: Mars Space Station by PLAYMOBIL

by PLAYMOBIL Plush Toy of the Year: Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with Tempo Control by WowWee

by WowWee Preschool Toy of the Year: Coding Critters by Learning Resources®

by Learning Resources® Specialty Toy of the Year: LEGO® Stranger Things The Upside Down by LEGO Systems, Inc.

by LEGO Systems, Inc. STEM/STEAM Toy of the Year: LEGO® BOOST Star Wars™ Droid Commander by LEGO Systems, Inc.

by LEGO Systems, Inc. Vehicle of the Year: Hot Wheels Mario Kart Die-Cast Vehicle Assortment by Mattel, Inc.

During the ceremony, three visionaries were inducted into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame – Thomas Chan, founder & CEO of Playmates Toys Inc.; Thomas G. Murdough, Jr., founder of Little Tikes, Step2, and Simplay3; and the late Harry Kislevitz, founder of Colorforms Corporation. They join an impressive roster of 74 toy industry luminaries, such as Milton Bradley, Joan Ganz Cooney, Walt Disney, Ruth Handler, and Jim Henson, who have been inducted into the Hall since it was established in 1984.

"The TOTY's are renowned as the 'Oscars' of the toy industry, independently judged, and recognize the best and brightest products and the people who design, manufacture, and sell them," said Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "We commend this 20th anniversary year's outstanding TOTY winners and esteemed Hall of Fame inductees who have captured kids' hearts and inspired millions through play. The over 600 TOTY entrants and the program itself reflect the toy community's unmatched passion, innovation, and creativity all while raising vital funding for The Toy Foundation's philanthropic mission of serving children in need."

Tonight's category winners were selected based on votes from toy retailers (mass and specialty), media, Toy Association members, and consumers. Accounting firm Tate & Tryon confirmed voting calculations and verified the 2020 Toy of the Year category winners. The overall "Toy of the Year" winner was determined by an expert panel that discussed all the finalists before rendering a decision based on TOTY votes, holiday sales, and media buzz (traditional, online, and social). The "People's Choice" award winner was selected solely by consumer votes cast online. Descriptions of all TOTY finalists can be found at ToyAwards.org.

The TOTY Awards serve as the official kick off to the 117th Toy Fair New York. All proceeds from the TOTY program and event contribute critical funding to The Toy Foundation, which partners with generous toy companies throughout the year to bring brand-new toys to disadvantaged children.

About The Toy Foundation https://www.toyindustryfoundation.org/

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501©3 children's charity whose mission is to provide joy and comfort to children in need through the experience of toys and play. TTF serves children who are coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, suffering from abuse or neglect, experiencing separation from a deployed military parent, or dealing with devastating natural disasters. To date, TTF's signature program, The Toy Bank, has provided more than $225 million in toys to over 26 million children in need around the globe, thanks to its generous toy donors.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its 1,000+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian The Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

Media assets: www.toyawards.org/press

SOURCE The Toy Association

Related Links

http://www.toyassociation.org

