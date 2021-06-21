L.O.L. Surprise!™ Celebrates Its Birthday And Fans Worldwide With 707 Day, Summer's Biggest Party

The global celebration will be hosted by TikTok sensation Pressley Hosbach featuring That Girl Lay Lay, the coolest 13-year-old hip-hop and rap artist singing her biggest hits. Other special guests include; Big Will and his crew, launching their WORLD PREMIERE of the "Somewhere in Between" dance video exclusively for LOL fans. The Show will be surprise- packed featuring immersive technology, trivia, and a reveal of the biggest, most fierce and fabulous global L.O.L. Surprise!™ fans. Plus, 100 Superfans will be given $500 to support causes of their choice.

"707 is LOL Surprise! Day, a momentous occasion that everyone at LOL Surprise looks forward to all year round. This is the day we take time to really celebrate our fans, our individuality, our inclusiveness and of course the fierce fun that LOL inspires. We have gone above and beyond to make the concert an immersive unique experience because we all know LOL is great, but it's better with all of our fans together," says CEO and Co-founder Isaac Larian.

L.O.L. Surprise!™ has partnered with Little Kids Rock , a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring inclusive, culturally responsive music programs to kids across the U.S., to celebrate the big day.

Parents can register for free tickets at LOLSurprise.com/LOLDay, where they'll receive a one-use link to watch live on Looped's platform. Tune-in 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST on 7.07.

About L.O.L. Surprise!™

L.O.L. Surprise!™, launched at retail in 2016, is the only collectable doll that offers the ultimate unboxing experience with multiple layers of surprise. We are Genuine, Cute, Fierce & Surprising. Everyone is welcome and we're better when we play, dance and have fun together. Queens straighten each other's crowns, we lift each other up, we're better together. "Together We Can Rule The World!". L.O.L. Surprise!™, has been the number 1 toy sold 3 years in a row from 2018-2020 and is sold at all major retailers including Target & Walmart.

