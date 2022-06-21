L.O.L. Surprise!™ Encourages Fans and Families to "Find Their Fierce"

"When L.O.L. Surprise first hit shelves, kids and parents were stunned by just how many surprises each doll featured. Today, L.O.L. Surprise! continues to bring the unexpected to the forefront through disruptive new products, like the O.M.G. Fierce fashion dolls, as well as the introduction of new touch points via entertainment initiatives and integrated marketing that allow fans to engage with their favorite brand like never before," said Isaac Larian, MGA Entertainment's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to families finding their fierce together, and they just might be surprised by how fierce they really can be!"

Kicking off in Los Angeles on July 8 and running through July 10, fans are invited to the first of three ticketed pop-up experiences where they will be transported into an L.O.L. Surprise! world where they will find their fierce. The immersive event will bring to life the unique styles and personalities of the four fan-favorite characters in a uniquely designed space aimed at inspiring fans to find their fierce. These confidence-building activations include glam stations, tons of photo opportunities, shoppable moments and more. Fans progress through the event, participating in activities aimed at increasing confidence and overall fierceness, ensuring they come out of the experience feeling transformed and empowered, and just plain fierce! Following the debut in Los Angeles, the experiential event will pop up in Chicago and Philadelphia the weekends of July 15 through July 16, 2022 and July 22 through July 23, 2022 respectively. Tickets for all three cities are on sale now here and are expected to sell out quickly.

Hitting shelves on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the collector-quality L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fierce fashion dolls will include favorite characters Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Swag and Neonlicious. The dolls will feature a brand-new taller size as well as new face and body sculpts and awesome new hair styles. Fans can also look forward to luxe fashions, flashy accessories, and of course, surprises galore. The L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fierce fashion dolls will be available in the U.S. for MSRP of $36.99 each. MSRP will vary in international markets.

L.O.L. Surprise! continues to break the industry mold and challenge the status quo through one-of-a-kind characters and bold fashions, unlike any other fashion dolls on the market. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fierce dolls and accessories are available globally in all major markets and retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Be sure to follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube for more news and surprises. #LOLSurprise #FindYourFierce.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn.

SOURCE MGA Entertainment