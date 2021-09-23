L.O.L. Surprise!™ is going Hollywood this holiday season

Bringing together the worlds of toy and entertainment, the Movie Magic ™ theme is featured in the all-new movie, L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie , that will be available to watch on Netflix, excluding Japan and China, on October 8. Fans will see their favorite characters as they embark on an adventure across the B.B. verse filled with music, dance, and of course, lots of surprises along the way! L.O.L Surprise! The Movie has already amassed over 14 million views of the trailer and teasers across social media. The 45-minute animated movie is set in a world full of lights, camera, and action where one girl must go on a fabulous journey to find the hero inside herself and create the most epic movie ever with a little help from her LOL Surprise family. Perfect for a family movie night!

Sony Music, Magic Star and Masterworks have partnered with the four BFFs Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag to record brand new original songs for their movie debut! Hear 'Get Up and Dance', 'Shades' and 'Pose' from L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie, available on all music platforms on Friday 1st October. Listen to all of L.O.L. Surprises! ™ hits here.

Along with the movie, LOL is creating a must have gift on everyone's lists this year which will turn you into filmmakers with their L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.™ Movie Magic™ Fashion Dolls and L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.™ Movie Magic Studio™. Kids can bring the movie to life with the L.O.L. Surprise!™ Movie Magic™ toy line, which includes fashion dolls, collectible dolls, and even a movie-making studio set complete with 12 exclusive dolls and a 4-stage scene.

The new L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G™ Movie Magic™ Fashion Dolls feature the 4 new Silver Screen Queens from the movie: Starlette, Ms. Direct, Spirit Queen, & Gamma Babe. Each doll comes with 2 outfits, additional surprise accessories, and packaging that transforms into 2 movie-themed environments. (MSRP $36.99)

Kids will get a chance to play filmmakers themselves with the ultimate gift item, L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.™ Movie Magic Studio™. The set includes 12 exclusive dolls to play the cast & crew, and a package that folds out into a 360-degree playset, a green screen, and a movie theater. All 70+ surprises are hidden throughout the playset for kids to find & unbox using the included 3D movie glasses. (MSRP $135.99)

"After the success we had bringing LOL Surprise! to the music industry with Remix last year, we have upped the ante this year to inspire fun, creative and imaginative play for children," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment Inc. "Not only are we bringing our popular characters to life with a movie but we are giving kids all the tools they need to imagine and create their very own movies."

On top of all this movie fun, get ready for L.O.L. Surprise!™ Movie Magic™ Awards. Young content creators from around the world will compete for awards voted by L.O.L. Surprise! ™ fans and a panel of all-star judges, voting starts October 22.

L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ has you covered this holiday season with the toys of Movie Magic™ along with the O.M.G. House of Surprises™ and Glamper, which both also tie into L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie. Shop now and shop early this season to be sure your loved ones get everything they dream of.

For more information, please visit https://www.mgae.com/brands/lol-surprise

