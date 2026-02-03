Hosted by Elton John and David Furnish along with Co-Hosts Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, the Legendary Oscar Night Event Will Raise Funds to Support the Foundation's Efforts to end AIDS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elton John AIDS Foundation today announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning, double-platinum selling British artist Lola Young will take the stage for a live performance at the 34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards® Viewing Party in West Hollywood, CA on March 15, 2026.

LOLA YOUNG TO PERFORM AT 34TH ANNUAL ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION ACADEMY AWARDS® VIEWING PARTY

Fresh off her GRAMMY® win for Best Pop Solo Performance and five Brit Awards nominations, Young will perform some of her biggest hits during Hollywood's biggest night, bringing her raw storytelling, powerhouse vocals, and unmistakable edge to one of the most iconic events on the Oscars calendar.

Hosted by Elton John and David Furnish, the annual Viewing Party is one of Hollywood's most anticipated celebrations, raising critical funds to support the Foundation's mission to end new HIV transmissions and dismantle the stigma that continues to fuel the epidemic. The evening will be co-hosted by EMMY® Award and Tony® Award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris and Award-winning actor, author, and chef David Burtka.

The event will bring together a star-studded Benefit Chair and Committee of passionate advocates and champions including Patricia Arquette, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris, Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd, Chris Colfer, Lana Condor, Tiffany Haddish, Colton Haynes, Christina Hendricks, Tove Lo, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter, Eric McCormack, Keke Palmer, Orville Peck, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Sharon Stone, and Donatella Versace.

Presenting sponsors of the event include A+E Global Media, Chopard, Gilead Sciences, Robert and Dana Kraft, Bob and Tamar Manoukian and MISTR. Supporting co-sponsors include Iris and Michael Smith, plus centennial champagne toast and official airline partner, American Airlines, cocktails curated by Tequila Don Julio, and the City of West Hollywood.

"To honour the more than 40 million people living with HIV around the world, we cannot wait to gather once again with our friends and supporters to raise much-needed funds for our lifesaving programs," said Elton John, Founder, Elton John AIDS Foundation. "Over the years, this stage has welcomed extraordinary young artists I have championed like Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, Gabriels, Rina Sawayama, Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and many more - big voices that have gone on to shape culture and move the world. This year, we're thrilled to continue that tradition with Lola Young, a truly remarkable talent. It's such an exciting time for new British artists, and Lola's sheer brilliance has put her right at the forefront globally."

Lola Young is a South London–born artist whose raw, emotionally unfiltered songwriting and rock-tinged pop have made her one of the most compelling new voices in modern music. In 2025, she crossed fully into the global mainstream with her breakout single "Messy," a 2× Platinum cultural moment that reached #14 on the Billboard US Hot 100 and #1 on Billboard's US Pop Airplay chart in addition to spending 4 weeks at #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart. The track has also surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify where she boasts tens of millions of listeners. Lola Young's latest studio album, I'm Only F**king Myself, further solidifies her reputation as a fearless storyteller.

"It's been incredible getting to know Elton and David, and I'm grateful for the support they've shown my music," said Lola Young. "Performing at the Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party feels like a special moment in today's world. Their work to support communities who need it most is so important to me, and I'm proud to be part of a night that helps make a meaningful impact."

Since 1992, the annual Academy Awards® Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation's mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, along with the stigmatization and lack of resources that drive it. All funds raised during the event will support the Foundation's frontline partners in preventing new HIV transmissions, tackling discrimination, expanding education, challenging harmful laws, and providing compassionate care to vulnerable communities worldwide.

"The stakes remain urgent: more than nine million people still lack access to lifesaving HIV treatment," said David Furnish, Chair, Elton John AIDS Foundation. "We're committed to ensuring no one is left behind, and deeply grateful to longtime friends and champions like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka for standing with us for their third year! We're also thrilled to welcome Lola Young, an extraordinary young talent joining a legacy of artists who have helped turn one remarkable night into lasting impact for the people who need it most."

"HIV is not over, but we have the tools to end AIDS," said Anne Aslett, CEO, Elton John AIDS Foundation. "We fund where others won't, reach communities too often ignored, and scale solutions that work. Since 1992, this community of supporters, partners and advocates has raised nearly $124 million because we refuse to let anyone face HIV alone. The Academy Awards® Viewing Party is more than a celebration. It's how we turn bold action into real progress, and we won't stop until this epidemic is over."

Please visit www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org for additional information.

Follow the Elton John AIDS Foundation:

Facebook: @EltonJohnAIDSFoundation

Instagram: @ejaf

TikTok: @eltonjohnaidsfoundation

Bluesky: @eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation:

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keep us from ending AIDS. With the mobilization of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as informing government strategies to end AIDS.

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Abi O'Donnell, Gayle Moreau, Fay Shinder, Jose Saucedo, Tammy Nguyen | [email protected]

Elton John AIDS Foundation

Mary Pavlu | [email protected]

SOURCE Elton John AIDS Foundation