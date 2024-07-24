LolaVie Expands Retail Presence with Launch in Ulta Beauty at Target Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston's multi award-winning haircare brand, will debut at all Ulta Beauty at Target locations nationwide. Even with a limited assortment, this expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, making its staples of high-performing, plant-based haircare products more accessible to consumers.

First introduced to the world via direct-to-consumer in September 2021, LolaVie quickly established a reputation for excellence with its science-backed, naturally-derived ingredients. In May 2023, LolaVie selected Ulta Beauty as its first brick-and-mortar retail partner, rolling out its full product assortment to all 1,350 Ulta Beauty locations and on Ulta.com. Now, a little over one year later, LolaVie is excited to extend its reach through Ulta Beauty at Target, a strategic move underlining their dedication to delivering premium haircare to an even more extensive customer base.

"Ulta was the first retail partner for LolaVie, a decision that was very intentional as we wanted to select a retail partner that met the same values as LolaVie: high-performing products with high-quality ingredients," says Founder Jennifer Aniston. "I'm excited to continue our partnership and grow with Ulta Beauty at Target, ultimately bringing LolaVie to even more consumers in an accessible way."

"Just over a year after debuting onto Ulta Beauty's shelves, we're thrilled to continue to support the expansion and growth of LolaVie through our partnership with Target," states Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. "The vegan, cruelty-free brand founded by hairstyle icon, Jennifer Aniston, has been warmly embraced by our guests looking for haircare formulations that are both multifunctional, high performing, and feature better for you ingredients. We're thrilled to make LolaVie more accessible to even more beauty lovers through the launch at Ulta Beauty at Target."

Target and Ulta Beauty have successfully established a best-in-class partnership that beauty enthusiasts love. Together, the two leading retailers will continue this industry-leading charge, bringing exceptional experiences to life for millions of guests, and will now be a destination for fans to discover LolaVie. Starting today, the Restorative Shampoo, Restorative Conditioner, Glossing Detangler, Perfecting Leave-In, in both full and travel sizes, are available in Ulta Beauty at Target stores nationwide.

About LolaVie:

Jen founded LolaVie with a simple premise – that you shouldn't have to choose between products that perform well and those that are good for you. LolaVie is committed to thoughtful, unrushed innovation sourced from the highest-quality, plant-based ingredients designed to promote healthy hair. Powered by nature, perfected by science, LolaVie's mission is to deliver the finest clean, high-performing, naturally-derived haircare.

