LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston's Haircare Brand, Continues Its Growth with Expansion into Clean Beauty Retailer Credo

24 Aug, 2023, 09:07 ET

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston's haircare brand known for its high-performing and science-backed innovations, continues its retail expansion with clean beauty retailer Credo, widening the brand's reach and accessibility.

The launch comes less than one month before the brand's second anniversary, which they will be celebrating in September. Since the very beginning, the brand has been very intentional in the products that have been released, making sure formulas are absolutely perfect before introducing them into the market. LolaVie products are powered by naturally-derived and plant-based ingredients, and also include the use of bamboo essence instead of water to conserve the planet's most precious resource.

Just a couple of months ago, LolaVie took its first step into retail with its roll out into all Ulta Beauty doors. Its launch into Credo marks its continued retail expansion. Credo offers an assortment of clean, sustainably minded beauty products, all of which meet the Credo Clean Standard, the strongest standard in beauty. On a mission to create a more transparent beauty industry and inspire positive change, products at Credo go through a rigorous review process and are required to meet all elements of the company's stringent policy. Every product is also formulated without ingredients found on The Dirty List, comprised of 2,700+ ingredients linked to potential health or environmental issues.

"When we were developing LolaVie, it was essential to me that our products had to be free of all the bad stuff - parabens, silicones, sulfates, and more," states Founder, Jennifer Aniston. "And of course, at the top of the list, cruelty-free as well. I admire Credo's commitment to offering good-for-you products that give you results. They truly go above and beyond to ensure products are safe for consumers and that resonates with our mission at LolaVie. We're so honored to get Credo's stamp of approval."

"We are thrilled to welcome LolaVie to the Credo family and couldn't be happier to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to offering clean, efficacious, and high-performing products," says Meghan Lim, senior merchant at Credo. "Credo is highly selective about our brand partners, and we are excited for our customers to experience LolaVie's comprehensive and thoughtful collection of haircare products."

The full LolaVie assortment - Glossing Detangler, Perfecting Leave-In, Lightweight Hair Oil, Restorative Shampoo, Restorative Conditioner, and Intensive Repair Treatment - are available now at all Credo stores and on CredoBeauty.com to purchase.

To learn more about LolaVie, please visit LolaVie.com and follow along on social media @lolavie.

About LolaVie:
Jen founded LolaVie with a simple premise – that you shouldn't have to choose between products that perform well and those that are good for you. LolaVie is committed to thoughtful, unrushed innovation sourced from the highest-quality, plant-based ingredients designed to promote healthy hair.  Powered by nature, perfected by science, LolaVie's mission is to deliver the finest clean, high-performing, naturally-derived haircare.

