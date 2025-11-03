Lolli Acquires Slice to Unify Bitcoin Rewards Space

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lolli, a leading Bitcoin rewards platform and Thesis* portfolio company, today announced its acquisition of Slice, a browser extension that enables users to earn Bitcoin through passive browsing. This strategic acquisition continues the unification of Bitcoin rewards platforms, helping to consolidate a previously fragmented space and offering users additional rewards opportunities on Lolli's platform. The acquisition will combine Lolli's proven track record of delivering Bitcoin rewards to users with the Slice passive browsing and earning model.

In the near future, the combined platform will eliminate the need for users to navigate multiple rewards platforms, and will incorporate withdrawals through Mezo and Lolli, which was announced last week. This approach unifies both shopping and browsing rewards into a single familiar platform on Lolli, unlocking a funnel for Mezo, a Thesis* brainchild, to a specific audience of Bitcoin users for future expansion of its ecosystem. The partnership will also see an expansion of merchants and eligible services that work directly with Slice, making it a truly global Bitcoin platform.

Matt Luongo, Founder and CEO of Thesis*, said on the announcement, "Together, Slice and Lolli will make it easier than ever for newly minted Bitcoiners to stack sats. Today, users already earning on Lolli will be able to double down on their rewards potential by simply browsing online. This is the latest example of how the BitcoinFi ecosystem doesn't just allow users to hold their BTC, but also actively earn and grow their holdings, building toward a fully realized circular Bitcoin economy."

The acquisition of Slice marks the second major acquisition Thesis* has secured in the Bitcoin rewards space, signaling continued emphasis on this sector for the organization. When asked whether the acquisition spree would continue, Luongo commented, "I think we're seeing the beginning of a real trend in consolidation across the space."

More details around Slice's acquisition, as well as its integration with other key products within the Thesis* BitcoinFi ecosystem will be available in the coming months as the team builds out these integrations. For more information, interested parties can visit: blog.lolli.com/lolli-acquires-slice-making-bitcoin-rewards-even-easier/

About Lolli

Lolli is a leading Bitcoin rewards platform that empowers users to earn free bitcoin on everyday purchases and mobile games. Founded in 2018, Lolli has helped over 600,000 users earn Bitcoin through intuitive experiences. As a Thesis* portfolio company, Lolli is pioneering the integration of Bitcoin rewards with the broader BitcoinFi ecosystem.

About Thesis*

Thesis* is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014 Thesis* has committed to building solutions focused on empowering individuals and communities through creation of market leading products including Fold, Mezo, tBTC, Acre and Taho in its core portfolio of brands. Thesis* continues to challenge traditional systems, driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future shaping the decentralized landscape one project at a time.

To learn more, interested parties can visit: www.thesis.co

About Slice

Slice is a browser extension that rewards users with bitcoin for their everyday online shopping and browsing activities. By seamlessly integrating into users' web browsers, Slice enables consumers to earn cryptocurrency rewards automatically while shopping at their favorite retailers, without changing their purchasing habits. The extension provides a simple, user-friendly way for people to accumulate bitcoin through their regular online activities, making cryptocurrency accessible and practical for everyday users.

