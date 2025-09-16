Thesis* Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Victoria Chan as Its New Chief Operating Officer

A seasoned executive with experience across both web2 and web3 technology, Victoria will

oversee the continued growth of Thesis* products and the broader expansion of its BitcoinFi

ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis* , the venture studio behind Bitcoin-native successes such as Fold , Mezo , and tBTC , today announced the appointment of Victoria Chan as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment comes amidst a period of continued growth for Thesis* and its ecosystem of Bitcoin products, namely the launch of its Bitcoin finance application Mezo, as well as the recent acquisition of the legacy Bitcoin rewards platform Lolli.

A seasoned operations executive, Victoria brings with her over 2 decades of enterprise technology management experience across both the web2 and web3 sectors. Prior to joining Thesis*, she served as the Director of Developer Global Services for Coinbase, where she managed vendor and operational teams spanning across blockchain ops, NFTs, and developer services, with a focus on scaling products such as WaaS and Base. Before that, she spent over a decade working at Google as a senior executive, overseeing partner operations, professional services, product success, and support on a global scale.

"Over the course of my career, I've seen the inherent value of integrating blockchain technology with traditional internet architecture, offering more security, decentralization, and greater agency over their digital interactions and assets," said Victoria Chan when asked about her appointment to COO. "Thesis* is at the forefront of this digital revolution with products like Fold, Mezo, and now Lolli, unlocking the power of Bitcoin for everyday applications. I am incredibly excited to join the Thesis* team to effectively implement their vision of DeFi, giving individuals the tools for humanity to flourish in the Bitcoin age.

In her new role as COO, Victoria will oversee the day-to-day operations for the full suite of Thesis* brands and products, helping to ensure seamless integrations between each aspect of the broader ecosystem. Specifically, Victoria will work to drive operational excellence across the Thesis* team, aligning strategy with execution and building organizational scale across product, engineering, sales, operations, and marketing for our next stage of growth

"Victoria represents the exact kind of mentality we want to champion at Thesis* - thoughtful integration of Bitcoin values, maintaining transparency, self-custody, and user empowerment across our products," said Matt Luongo, Founder and CEO of Thesis*. "As we enter the next major phase of growth with the launch of Mezo, Victoria will be instrumental in driving seamless cross-platform integrations for other Thesis* portfolio projects like Lolli, ensuring that our entire BitcoinFi ecosystem is aligned for an easy end user experience. We are very excited to welcome Victoria aboard and build the future of Bitcoin Finance together."

About Thesis*

Thesis* is a venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin, driven both by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future. Since 2014, Thesis* has been committed to empowering individuals and communities through the creation of market-leading products including Fold, Mezo, tBTC, and more.

About Mezo:

Mezo is the onchain Bitcoin banking experience owned by its users. There are no loan officers, no banker hours, and no credit checks—just permissionless banking that provides liquidity without selling Bitcoin. It offers familiar traditional financial services such as borrowing, lending and saving, delivered through DeFi-native products powered by its Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, MUSD.

Bitcoin holders now have a banking solution tailored to their needs. Learn more at mezo.org .

Media Contact:

