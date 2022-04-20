London-based Pricing and Market Access Consulting Firm Inbeeo Wins Queen's Award for Enterprise, International Trade

LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbeeo has been honoured with a Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade.

Inbeeo is one of 226 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Thursday 21 April), Inbeeo has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade.

Inbeeo was set up in 2018 in London and helps leading life science companies create more value from their innovative products. By enabling its clients to define the right value strategy and the right price for their products, Inbeeo contributes to improving health, one severe disease at a time. At the recent World Evidence Pricing and Access conference in Amsterdam, Inbeeo paved to way to fairer pharmaceutical pricing by offering a new perspective on international payers' frameworks.

"I am so proud of what our incredibly talented team has achieved over the last few years" says Hervé Lilliu, Founder and CEO. Since our company inception, we have helped countless patients in the UK and overseas get faster access to breakthrough therapies in a wide range of severe diseases including COVID-19, cancer, and rare conditions".

Now in its 56th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for Queen's Awards for Enterprise 2023 open on the 1st May 2022. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

