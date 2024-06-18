Lone Mountain Aircraft Expands Sales Team with Three New Sales Team Members

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Mountain Aircraft, a leading aviation company specializing in the sales and financing of aircraft for general aviation enthusiasts across the US and Europe, is proud to announce the expansion of its sales team with the addition of three new team members: Mark Prall, Matt Bastian, and Sean Niles.

Mark Prall joins the team with a diverse background that includes over fifteen years of aircraft ownership and involvement in various business ventures within the aviation industry. With experience in aircraft sales and acquisitions spanning from piston aircraft to jets, Mark's ability to find tailored solutions for his clients' needs sets him apart. His mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University underscores his commitment to excellence and innovation.

Matt Bastian brings a wealth of knowledge from his background as an airline pilot and lead Demonstration Pilot for Bombardier Business Aircraft. Bastian has nearly 20 years and 7,000 flying hours of experience. His dedication to customer satisfaction and attention to detail have led him to sales success, and make him an invaluable asset to the Lone Mountain Aircraft team.

Sean Niles brings a fresh perspective and youthful energy to the team. Leveraging his valuable experience in finance and private equity, Niles also benefits from having grown up in an aviation family. His ability to connect with clients from diverse industries, including medical and legal, ensures a personalized and comprehensive approach to meeting their aviation needs. Sean's dedication to client satisfaction extends throughout the entire lifecycle of their aviation journey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Matt, and Sean to our expanding sales team," said Gordon Ramsay, Vice President of Aircraft Sales at Lone Mountain Aircraft. "Their combined expertise, dedication to the customer's experience, and passion for aviation align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled support to our clients. With their addition, we are poised to grow our presence in the marketplace and continue delivering exceptional service and forging lasting relationships with our customers."

Lone Mountain Aircraft offers a comprehensive range of services, including aircraft sales and financing, flight training, jet ownership and management, and is an authorized Cirrus Aircraft service center. Lone Mountain Aircraft reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier service and expertise across all aspects of general aviation.

For more information about Lone Mountain Aircraft and its services, visit www.lonemountainaircraft.com.

ABOUT LONE MOUNTAIN AIRCRAFT

