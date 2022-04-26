Lone River Beverage Co. Continues to Pioneer Agave Segment with Launch of New Margarita Style Beverage, Ranch Rita

The makers of the No. 1 Ranch Water hard seltzer are expanding in the agave segment with new Ranch Rita now available nationwide

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Far West Texas, Lone River Beverage Company announced today the launch of its new margarita style beverage, Lone River Ranch Rita. Ranch Rita, made with agave nectar and a taste of lime, is a premium take on the canned margarita style beverage, with quality ingredients, fuller flavor and a 6% ABV. The inspiration for Ranch Rita came from Far West Texas where the iconic ranch water and margarita cocktails are rooted in ranching history. Ranch Rita joins the full Lone River portfolio at major retailers nationwide this month.

Lone River Ranch Rita’s ad campaign leans into the legend of Far West Texas and the origins of “Rita” with an energetic cantina twist. Oscar and Grammy award-winning artist and star of “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham, stars in Lone River’s ad campaign for its new innovation, Lone River Ranch Rita. Ranch Rita joins the full Lone River portfolio and is available at major retailers nationwide. Lone River Ranch Rita’s ad campaign highlights the brand’s authentic Western roots with a cantina twist, featuring Oscar and Grammy award-winning artist and star of “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham, with a new face of the brand, “Mayans” and “Jungle Cruise” actress Sulem Calderon. Ranch Rita is a premium take on the canned margarita style beverage, with quality ingredients, fuller flavor and a 6% ABV. Inspired by Far West Texas, Ranch Rita is made with agave nectar and a taste of lime.

Lone River pioneered the agave seltzer/ranch water segment with the launch of its original Ranch Water hard seltzer in April 2020. Today, the Lone River Ranch Water brand continues to lead the high growth segment as the No. 1 brand1. With Lone River's recent national expansion, the brand's dollar share of the total hard seltzer category has more than tripled on a national scale, with it now sitting as the No. 8 hard seltzer brand overall2.

The brand's slingshot to the top of the hard seltzer category has been accomplished despite not yet having a full summer of distribution on a national scale. Lone River Ranch Rita is an extension of this national rollout and will be launched nationwide where Lone River Ranch Water is sold.

"Lone River Ranch Water was born out of innovation and that same sentiment remains top-of-mind as we hold our position as the No. 1 Ranch Water brand in the U.S.," says Katie Beal Brown, Founder & CEO of Lone River Beverage Company. "The margarita is one of America's most beloved cocktails and originally invented in Far West Texas, so a margarita style beverage was a natural addition to our portfolio. With a cocktail as iconic as the margarita, we wanted to get as close as possible to what we love about the real thing and we've answered the call of our consumers by offering a product with quality ingredients and that indulgent salty and lightly sweetened agave flavor."

The launch of Ranch Rita will be supported by a multi-million dollar advertising campaign running across TV, digital, social, audio, out-of-home and point-of-sale nationally throughout the summer. The new campaign continues to highlight the brand's authentic Western roots with a cantina twist, featuring Oscar and Grammy award-winning artist and star of "Yellowstone," Ryan Bingham, with a new face of the brand, actress Sulem Calderon. Together, Ryan and "Rita" (Calderon) continue telling the legend of the cocktail that inspired the newest campaign. The campaign's TV-debut took place earlier this month during the CMT Awards.

Lone River Ranch Rita Margarita Style is available in 6-packs of 12 oz cans as well as 16 oz and 23.5 oz single serves, best enjoyed chilled from the can and dressed with lime and salt. The premium brewed beverage delivers on the indulgent taste of the classic margarita cocktail with significantly fewer calories and less sugar than packaged and restaurant style options (a 12 oz can contains 150 calories and 5 grams of sugar). For more information about Lone River Ranch Water and Ranch Rita, as well as to find a retailer near you, follow @RanchWater on social and visit www.loneriverbevco.com. When enjoying Lone River, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Lone River Beverage Company offers two unique drink propositions, with the taste of organic agave nectar and lime, that play on the biggest tequila inspired cocktail spaces with both lighter and fuller flavored options. The brand's namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer is rooted in tradition and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories and 4% ABV per 12 oz can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas' classic cocktail. Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer is available in Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear flavors. Lone River Ranch Rita Margarita Style is a fuller flavored, 6% ABV, premium brewed beverage that delivers the indulgent taste of the classic margarita cocktail. Lone River Ranch Rita is available in the Classic flavor. Lone River products are available nationwide in major retailers as well as independent stores. Lone River is also available via delivery platforms Instacart, Drizly, and more. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

