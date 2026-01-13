Lone River Ranch Water and Diamond Cross Ranch Mark a New Season of Outdoor Adventure with the Après Ski Collection

Following the success of their first collaboration, the four-piece capsule is built with durability, comfort and versatility in mind – pieces you can wear from the trailhead through the last light of day and into après. Available beginning Friday, January 16, at www.ranchjacksonhole.com, the Après Ski collection includes:

Après Ski Hoodie ($195): A heavyweight layer built for days on the move

Long-Sleeve Tee ($88): A versatile staple made for layering

Trucker Hats ($39): Available in blue or green, made to go from trailhead to town

Beanie ($39): A cold-weather essential for early starts and late finishes

The collection will also be available in person at the new Diamond Cross Ranch Apparel store in Jackson Hole, with surprise appearances by Katie Beal Brown, Founder & CEO of Lone River Beverage Co. throughout the season.

For generations, Diamond Cross Ranch has called Jackson Hole home, welcoming those who share a love of the outdoors — a value Lone River knows well from its own Texas ranch roots. The Après Ski collection reflects that shared spirit, blending cowboy heritage with modern adventure.

"There's something special about skiing in cowboy country — it's where our love of the outdoors and our ranch roots come together," said Beal Brown. "We wanted this collection to reflect that shared way of life."

"Our shared ranch roots mixed with Lone River's adventurous spirit guided every choice in this collection," said Luke Long, DCR Apparel Co-Founder & CEO. "We can't wait for people to get their hands on these pieces and see how they fit into their own days on the move."

And whether your après looks like cozying up by the fire or catching up with friends, please enjoy responsibly.

Far West Spirits LLC, Houston, TX.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA CONTACTS

TAYLOR

[email protected]

Nicole Anastasi, Diageo

[email protected]

SOURCE Lone River Beverage Company