Lone Star Botanicals' Mushroom Powders Support Health During the Holidays

The Holidays Lead to Spikes in Cold and Flu Numbers. A Strong Immune System Can Help Navigate the Season With Confidence.

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The days are getting colder and cold and flu season is intensifying in the final weeks of the year. Lone Star Botanicals is shining the light on its natural, clean mushroom powders as a way to naturally support the immune system heading into the busy holiday season. The health and wellness brand's mushroom-based dietary supplements are a popular part of its offerings year-round. During the winter, though, they serve a unique and important role in many preventative health regimens for individuals and families.

"Sickness can spike in November and December," said Jeremy Dixon, VP of Operations at Lone Star Botanicals. "It makes sense. As everyone travels more and gathers indoors, it's easier to catch a cold. Our mushroom supplements are a great way to fortify your immune system throughout those busy holiday social seasons."

The data for 2025 backs up Dixon's statements. According to decades of analysis by the CDC, December is the second most likely month of the year for cases of the flu to peak. Exacerbating the issue of holiday gatherings in confined spaces is the dramatic increase in people in transit. AAA forecasts that nearly 82 million Americans will travel over Thanksgiving alone in 2025. Tens of millions more will move across towns, cities, and states in December.

The best defense against getting sick in the weeks ahead is the body itself. Natural dietary supplements support the body as its inherent immune system works to guard against viruses and bacteria. Supplements can also help with digestive health when menus change and holiday foods cause unexpected discomfort. Lone Star Botanical's mushroom selection is a perfect example of the power of natural supplements. The line includes options like:

All of Lone Star Botanicals' mushroom products are potent, organic, and effective. They contain 100% pure ingredients that are quality checked, transparently labeled, and rigorously third-party tested. Consumers can trust that what they see on the label is what they get in the package.

Lone Star Botanical's pure mushroom extract powders are an ideal wellness tool for those looking for natural ways to boost their immunity and support their digestive systems this holiday season.

