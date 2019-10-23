Lone Star State Welcomes Its Sixth Cambria Hotel Near Dallas

Located at 3605 Shire Blvd., the four-story, 119-room Cambria hotel is convenient to several corporate offices, including Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Raytheon, State Farm and an estimated 600 technology companies in the city's "Telecom Corridor," like Cisco Systems, Fujitsu and Texas Instruments. Guests can easily access downtown Dallas, the University of Texas at Dallas, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as the hotel is situated between major area highways and near the Dallas Area Rapid Transit railway. Adjacent to the Cambria hotel is CityLine, one of the most active mixed-use developments in the region, brimming with restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options.

"Richardson is a vibrant business community home to dozens of the area's largest employers, making it the perfect market for the Cambria brand — our sixth Texas location," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria Hotel Richardson - Dallas is the latest sign of success as we expand the brand's presence across the Lone Star State."

The Cambria hotel features upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Rustic, organic finishes that reflect the state's untamable spirit

A bistro and full-service bar offering fresh food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Multi-function meeting space

An indoor pool

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

State-of-the-art fitness center

Best Hospitality and Dallas based investor Vipin Nambiar developed the Cambria Hotel Richardson - Dallas.

"We're excited to welcome business and leisure travelers to the Cambria Hotel Richardson - Dallas," said Vipin Nambiar, who is also the founder of HN Capital Partners. "The hotel's prime location in one of North Dallas' fastest-growing and most desirable suburbs combined with the Cambria brand's proven value proposition will deliver everything today's time-starved, modern travelers expect — and more."

There are currently 48 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels, including a soon-to-open property in Anaheim.

About Best Hospitality

Best Hospitality was formed in the late 1970s by David Shah and Pragna Shah and is run today by their sons Neil & Luv Shah. Best Hospitality owns a series of select-service hotels in Delaware and Texas. This development is their third transaction in partnership with Vipin Nambiar. Luv Shah also serves as the CIO of Invel Partners, a large Europe-focused real estate private equity firm, and was previously with Deutsche Bank / RREEF and Ranieri Real Estate Partners; he has two decades of private equity and investment management experience. Neil has an 18-year history in the oil & gas business, where he most recently oversaw strategy and development at Philadelphia Energy Solutions, and now serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Best Hospitality.

About Vipin Nambiar

Vipin Nambiar is the founder and Managing Partner of HN Capital Partners, which is a private opportunistic asset management firm that employs capital in real estate, credit and public equities. He has significant experience overseeing successful execution of development projects, including design, underwriting, financing, and asset management. Vipin is the co-developer for the Virgin Hotel Dallas and has owned and developed multiple select service hotels in Texas. Prior to the formation of HN, Vipin was a Managing Director in the investment group at the Hunt Consolidated Inc, where he directed a wide array of direct investments, and has over fifteen years of experience during which he invested in and managed over $2 billion of assets. Vipin is a trained architect and earned an MBA from the University of Chicago with a focus on finance and economics.

