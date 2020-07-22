Lone Wolf and Adwerx join forces to provide simple access to digital ads for real estate

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is pleased to announce that Adwerx has joined Marketplace, Lone Wolf's selection of curated tech partnerships for its transaction management solutions, Transactions (zipForm Edition) and Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition). This new offering will bring targeted ad programs for real estate brokers and agents into Transactions (zipForm Edition), the national transaction management member benefit in the U.S.

Adwerx provides real estate professionals with industry-specific solutions for targeted digital advertising, including zip code targeting, listing ads, awareness ads and more. With effortless automation and access, the Adwerx platform allows agents to create and launch hyper-targeted and personalized ads that adhere to digital branding best practices. These solutions are incredibly popular in the real estate industry today, with over 200,000 users and over 15 billion ad impressions on record.

With this integration, agents will be able to access their franchise, brokerage, or personal Adwerx accounts directly from within Transactions (zipForm Edition), giving them a unique connection between their transactions solution and ad campaigns and helping them become the real estate professional everyone knows and recognizes in their local market.

"We're so excited to be able to introduce Adwerx' services to Marketplace," said Jimmy Kelly, President and CEO of Lone Wolf. "The value of digital advertising can't be overstated in today's primarily digital world, especially as current events mean buyers and sellers are less likely to encounter traditional advertising methods. This integration with Adwerx creates an extremely accessible way for agents to have that impact in the digital world, right from within their Transactions solution."

Adwerx joins dozens of other leading technology companies as partners in the Lone Wolf Marketplace, including RamQuest, RentSpree, Earnnest, eCommission, Updater, PrestoIntelligence, and EyeSpy360. Marketplace is rapidly expanding the selection of world-class digital tools for real estate available, with new partners joining every week. Agents can access Marketplace for free, and only need a login for their local, state, or national transaction management member benefit to connect these additional services.

"We're so pleased to work with Lone Wolf to offer our brilliantly simple advertising for Marketplace," said Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "We've always ascribed to the idea that the best solution is a personalized, local, and easy-to-execute one, and we're committed to building solutions and experiences that reflect that for our customers. We're confident this new initiative will help build on and continue that commitment for everyone in real estate."

"We're thrilled to add Adwerx to our Marketplace," said Jason Cheverton, VP of Strategic Channels at Lone Wolf. "This integration is a game-changer for real estate professionals, and gives them an even easier way to create digital ad campaigns that will reach the right people at the right time—all through a single access point for agent tools.

"In all, Marketplace now features integrated solutions and services for digital advertising, title insurance, front office, websites, CRM, moving concierge services, home inspections, secure online earnest payments, commission advances, and many more. On top of that, we're continuing to collaborate with other tech leaders and innovators to build out Marketplace with even more best-in-class real estate technology."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Adwerx

Used by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale, enabling customers to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps. The platform drives growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent, and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com.

NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

