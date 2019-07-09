"Lonely Planet Partners with Acquia to develop the Most Consumer-Centric Platform in Travel"

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With Lonely Planet's recent strides in the digital space including the acquisition of TRILL Travel, the leading travel media brand rolls out its reinvigorated online platforms supported by the customized technology developed in partnership with Acquia, a company that provides brands with innovative technology for unique consumer experiences.

Acquia's software has been designed to equip Lonely Planet with the most seamless and user friendly travel website seen by the industry to date. Lonely Planet's choice in partnering with Acquia was a natural fit considering its open source platform supportive of digital freedom and flexibility, which provides Lonely Planet with the tools necessary to efficiently build, operate and optimize its users digital experience. Lonely Planet introduces streamlined navigation capabilities for travel discovery, inspiration, and trip planning by offering the most quality content shared in a highly personalized way.

With the integration of Acquia's web personalization tool, Acquia Lift, Lonely Planet has the ability to independently operate its fully customizable user experience, leveraging up-to-the-minute data which communicates its users preferred content and experiences, promptly timed and placed. "By deciding to work with Acquia, Lonely Planet has the freedom to continue advancing its technology, features and experiences, making one of the most transformative impacts on the digital travel industry from a user perspective," says Lonely Planet's CEO & President, Luis Cabrera.

"Lonely Planet recognizes the value of putting the right technology in place to provide the best digital experience for their customers," said Lynne Capozzi, CMO of Acquia. "Our work together supports Lonely Planets accelerated tech advancements by providing its users with cohesive and personalized experiences across today's channels and devices, as well as future ones growing in popularity."

With content and customer at the core of Lonely Planet's focus, this new technology encourages engagement, conversion and loyalty. Building visitor profiles with data, delivering personalized website content and leveraging custom, hyper-targeted experiences are a few of the benefits of working with Acquia's technology. "We are highly focused on offering not only the best content for our travellers, but the best place for that content to be accessed and experienced. We recognize that travel needs change from person to person, moment to moment. This approach will allow us to go where no other travel brand can go," says Cabrera.

About Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet is a leading travel media company and the world's number one travel guidebook brand, providing both inspiring and trustworthy information for every kind of traveler since 1973. Over the past four decades, we've printed over 145 million guidebooks and grown a dedicated, passionate global community of travelers. Lonely Planet can be found on lonelyplanet.com, mobile, video and in 14 languages, nine international magazines, armchair and lifestyle books, ebooks and more. Visit us at lonelyplanet.com and join our 14 million followers on Facebook (facebook.com/lonelyplanet), Twitter (@lonelyplanet), Instagram (instagram.com/lonelyplanet) and Snapchat (@lonely.planet).

About Acquia

Acquia is the open source digital experience company. We provide the world's most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community – giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com .

