Lonestar Data Holdings Independence Payload Makes History with Successful Test Of Data Storage Concept From The Surface Of The Moon

IM-1 Mission Fully Demonstrates Commercial Success For Lunar Data Center Startup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings, the world's leading lunar data storage and edge processing company, has achieved a historic milestone by successfully conducting a full data storage test from the Moon's surface. This measurable and historic milestone was achieved for Lonestar's customer, the State of Florida led by Space Florida, together with the world's leading lunar access company, Intuitive Machines, marking a truly giant leap for global disaster recovery services and establishing the new commercial lunar economy. This pioneering initiative firmly clears a path for Lonestar's second commercial mission with Intuitive Machines, contracted for later this year on IM-2, further expanding their commercial offerings.

Lonestar's successful commercial lunar data center test on the Moon

Lonestar's groundbreaking Independence payload was delivered as part of the successful Intuitive Machine's IM-1 Odysseus Nova-C lander mission that historically touched down on the south pole of the Moon on February 22, 2024.

From the surface of the Moon, working with their lunar access provider Intuitive Machines, Lonestar successfully completed the first ever data center test in their proof-of-concept demonstration. This included the transmission of the Declaration of Independence from Earth to the Moon and the receipt back from the Moon of a copy of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights, all while ensuring data storage on the Moon for the State of Florida.

This commercial success and historic achievement showcases American entrepreneurism at its best by paying homage to the spirit of American innovation. Lonestar has worked closely with Intuitive Machines to create this opportunity, and with the State of Florida led by Space Florida as their primary customer. A shining example of a unified effort that highlights the power of partnership and the advancement of lunar commercial activities and the space economy.

The successful accomplishment of all of Lonestar's commercial mission objectives underscores the resilience and dedication of all parties involved. Looking ahead, Lonestar is eagerly anticipating its next mission, the IM-2 mission, with Intuitive Machines.

Lonestar's CEO, Chris Stott commented: "For us this has been an incredible unparalleled commercial success. Teamwork is everything. Intuitive Machine's successful landing has now helped us to establish a whole new sector in the global disaster recovery market while enabling true new commerce from the Moon. We are grateful to the Intuitive Machines team who showed ingenuity and grit in seeing the mission through and making it a tremendous success. They really came through for us."

"Today, we commend our partners at Lonestar Data Holdings for their successful data storage test from the surface of the Moon, a testament to the reality of an integrated space-earth economy," said Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida. "Space Florida is proud to support missions that elevate our state as the premier global hub for aerospace commerce. Florida is undoubtedly leading the charge into a new era where space has evolved from merely a destination into a hub for groundbreaking industries and economic opportunity."

As Lonestar Data Holdings continues to pioneer the development of lunar data services, this mission stands as a testament to the potential of commercial space ventures to meet existing demands in the global economy while simultaneously expanding the frontiers of space exploration and digital infrastructure utilization. The successful operation paves the way for Lonestar to fulfill its ambition of becoming the world's leading provider of secure, off-planet data storage solutions, promising a new chapter in the safeguarding and accessibility of critical data in Space. The team is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting endeavor and working with partners to ensure its goal of providing the world's premier secure data storage services.

About Lonestar:

Lonestar is pioneering secure data storage technology on the Moon; at the forefront of merging Cloud and Space technologies, Lonestar was founded by a team of experts to pioneer a future for data at the edge. With a mission to apply abundance thinking and exponential technologies to lunar exploration, Lonestar envisions endless possibilities for lunar storage. The company is backed by remarkable investors, including Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund, Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures. Lonestar is steadfast in its commitment to a carbon-negative future.

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.