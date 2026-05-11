Lonestar signs NASA Space Act Agreement to Advance Space Based Super Compute, Data Storage, and Spectrum for Resilient Space Infrastructure

The collaboration supports development of next-generation global and lunar compute and data storage infrastructure and space-based data resilience capabilities

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. ("Lonestar"), a leader in resilient space based data storage and infrastructure, today announced it has signed a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) through NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration focused on advancing technologies and operational concepts supporting lunar data storage, resilient off-world compute infrastructure, and next-generation space communications architectures. The collaboration is intended to help accelerate development of secure, independent, and disaster-resilient data capabilities beyond Earth.

The initial activities under the agreement are expected to focus on technical collaboration and evaluation of lunar-edge data infrastructure concepts designed to support future commercial, civil, and scientific space missions.

"Signing this Space Act Agreement with NASA Ames represents an important milestone for Lonestar as we continue building the future of resilient space-based data infrastructure," said Steve Eisele, CEO of Lonestar. "As humanity expands beyond Earth, trusted data resilience and secure digital infrastructure will become as essential as power and communications. We are proud to collaborate with NASA Ames in support of technologies that can help enable the next era of lunar and cislunar operations."

NASA Ames Research Center has long played a leading role in advancing spaceflight technologies, autonomous systems, and exploration capabilities supporting NASA's missions and commercial space partnerships.

Lonestar's vision is to establish the all Earth orbits and especially the Moon as the ultimate secure and resilient location for critical data storage and disaster recovery infrastructure. The company is developing lunar data centers designed to provide sovereign, secure, and independently recoverable storage capabilities for governments, enterprises, and mission-critical applications.

The Space Act Agreement reflects growing momentum between NASA and the commercial space sector to develop infrastructure and operational capabilities supporting long-term lunar exploration and commercialization initiatives.

Lonestar successfully demonstrated successful lunar-edge data operations through its Freedom mission in 2025 and continues development of future Earth orbit and Lunar data storage missions designed to expand commercial access to resilient off-world digital infrastructure.

Space Act Agreements are authorized under the National Aeronautics and Space Act and enable NASA to collaborate with industry, academia, and other organizations on projects that advance NASA's mission and broader U.S. space leadership objectives.

About Lonestar

Lonestar is a pioneering data infrastructure company developing resilient space based data storage and edge processing capabilities. The company's mission is to provide secure, sovereign, and disaster-resilient data services supporting governments, enterprises, and future space operations. Lonestar is building the foundation for the cislunar digital economy by extending critical infrastructure beyond Earth.

For more information, visit www.lonestar.space

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.