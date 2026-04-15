Lonestar Announces StarVault, The World's First Commercial Space-Based Data Storage Service, and Expansion of its Orbital Data Center with Sidus Space

Existing Agreement with Sidus Space Amended, Supporting Growing Demand

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar today announced the launch of StarVault, the world's first commercially operational space-based sovereign data storage platform, alongside the procurement of a second orbital payload from Sidus Space to meet rapidly growing global demand.

StarVault combines Lonestar's advanced cryptographic key escrow capabilities with space-based data storage infrastructure, creating a new class of digital resilience—extending secure data beyond Earth.

From Breakthrough to Scale

Following strong demand from governments, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure operators—and a series of successful test missions—Lonestar is accelerating deployment with a second dedicated payload, increasing capacity, redundancy, and orbital coverage.

"Demand for off-planet data security has exceeded expectations," said Steve Eisele, CEO of Lonestar. "With StarVault, we are not just launching a new category—we are scaling it."

Lonestar has placed an order with Sidus Space. for a second StarVault orbital data storage payload, expanding its growing constellation of off-planet data infrastructure.

Sidus is currently building the first StarVault payload, scheduled to launch this October aboard LizzieSat®-4. The second payload is targeted for launch next year, reinforcing Lonestar's commitment to scaling secure, resilient, and sovereign data services from space.

A New Layer of Digital Infrastructure

StarVault delivers ultra-secure, off-planet data storage, enabling governments and enterprises to protect critical data from cyber threats, natural disasters, and geopolitical risk.

StarVault — Securing Data Beyond Earth,

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Lonestar is a pioneering provider of space-based data storage and infrastructure solutions. The company is building the world's first orbital data storage network, designed to deliver secure, resilient, and sovereign data services beyond Earth. Lonestar has flown four data centers to space, including two to the Moon to test and prove their services. Starvault's launch in October will be the company's fifth mission and first fully commercially operational data storage vault to space. By leveraging space as a platform for digital infrastructure, Lonestar enables customers to protect critical data from terrestrial risks while advancing the future of cloud and edge computing. www.lonestar.space

About Sidus Space, Inc.

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space systems and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida's Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: sidusspace.com.

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.