Long Beach Medical Center Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary of Division of Interventional Neuroradiology Program

May is Stroke Awareness Month

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During Stroke Awareness Month, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is recognizing 15 years of its Division of Interventional Neuroradiology (DINR) — a highly specialized program within the MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute that provides advanced, minimally invasive treatment for strokes, brain aneurysms and other complex blood vessel disorders of the brain and spine. This specialty enhances the Comprehensive Stroke Center, expanding access to advanced, life‑saving stroke care for the community. Despite being one of the busiest stroke centers in the region, the program maintains strong operational efficiency and performance, achieving with some of the best door‑to‑needle and door‑to‑device times in Los Angeles County.

"Over the past 15 years, our team has helped shape how complex stroke and neurovascular care is delivered — combining speed, precision and innovation when every minute matters for patients right here in the greater Long Beach community," said Gary Duckwiler, M.D., medical director, Division of Interventional Neuroradiology, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute, Long Beach Medical Center.

That emphasis on speed is reflected in the program's performance. Long Beach Medical Center routinely achieves door‑to‑needle times of under 45 minutes, which measure how quickly clot‑busting medication is delivered after a stroke patient arrives, and door‑to‑device times of under 120 minutes, which refer to how quickly physicians can place specialized catheters and devices inside blocked blood vessels to restore blood flow to the brain for patients arriving by emergency medical services.

These rapid treatment times are made possible by the Division of Interventional Neuroradiology's ability to immediately perform complex, catheter‑based procedures that restore blood flow to the brain. Through DINR, the hospital treats a high volume of patients requiring complex procedures such as mechanical clot removal, carotid and intracranial stenting, and treatment of brain aneurysms and vascular malformations — services typically available only at large academic medical centers. Faster treatment is critical in stroke care, as brain tissue is rapidly lost when blood flow is blocked. Shorter treatment times improve survival and reduce the risk of long‑term disability.

Since launching in 2011, the DINR program has played a significant role in advancing endovascular stroke treatment across Southern California, drawing on expertise connected to early innovations in neurointerventional care developed in partnership with physicians from the University of California, Los Angeles. Today, the team provides 24‑hour consultation and emergency treatment, working closely with emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, imaging and critical care teams.

"These achievements reflect the dedication and consistency of our multidisciplinary team," said Angie West, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, SCRN, ANVP, program manager, Stroke Program, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "Sustaining this level of performance for 15 years speaks to a culture of collaboration, continuous training and an unwavering focus on patient‑centered care."

The Division of Interventional Neuroradiology evaluates and treats adults and children with acute stroke and other complex cerebrovascular conditions using minimally invasive, catheter‑based procedures. Through small incisions, physicians navigate catheters through blood vessels to diagnose and treat clots, aneurysms and vascular malformations without open surgery.

Stroke is currently the fourth-leading cause of death and the No. 1 cause of adult disability in the United States, making rapid access to comprehensive stroke care essential to survival and recovery. Beyond acute intervention, Long Beach Medical Center's Neuroscience Institute emphasizes community education, prevention and continuous quality improvement, encouraging individuals to recognize stroke warning signs and call 911 immediately. Learn more about the signs of stroke this Stroke Awareness Month.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, has delivered exceptional health care for nearly 120 years. By using the latest treatment protocols, research and advanced technologies, Long Beach Medical Center stays at the forefront of care in its centers for cancer, cardiac, orthopedics, neurosciences, trauma, and rehabilitation. Physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs, while serving as a teaching hospital and training site for the next generation of physicians. Long Beach Medical Center was the first in the world to successfully perform a robotic hip revision surgery using Stryker's Mako Total Hip with 5.0 Advanced Primary and Revision application, and first in California to adopt Stryker's Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software. Long Beach Medical Center also offers advanced minimally invasive approaches for nearly every cardiac procedure, ensuring faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays for patients. National accolades include recognition from Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals and regionally ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center