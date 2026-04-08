MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Brings NIH‑Funded Stroke Research to Long Beach

FASTEST trial will study early treatment for patients with one of the deadliest forms of stroke

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center will be part of a multi‑centered, randomized, Phase 3 research study to determine whether the recombinant Factor VIIa (rFVIIa) can reduce bleeding in the brain in patients with intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), a type of stroke with no proven treatment. The research is part of a national effort funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to identify effective therapies for one of the deadliest forms of stroke.

The study, titled Recombinant Factor VIIa (rFVIIa) for Acute Hemorrhagic Stroke Administered at Earliest Time, also referred to as the FASTEST trial, is part of a nationwide initiative to evaluate potential early interventions for hemorrhagic stroke. Participants in the clinical trial will receive either the experimental drug rFVIIa, a protein naturally produced by the body and involved in blood clotting, or a placebo with no active ingredient, along with the best standard medical care.

"Intracerebral hemorrhage is the most deadly form of stroke and occurs when a weakened blood vessel ruptures within the brain, causing bleeding that creates pressure and damages brain tissue," said Nima Ramezan, M.D., medical director, MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "At this time, there are no treatments proven to reliably stop this bleeding. The goal of early intervention is to limit further damage, and emerging therapies administered within the first two hours may help reduce bleeding and improve patient outcomes."

Intracerebral hemorrhage accounts for more than 10% of the estimated 17 million strokes that occur worldwide each year and is the deadliest type of stroke, with a mortality rate of more than 40%. Currently, there is no effective treatment for intracerebral hemorrhage.

The FASTEST study will include adults ages 18 through 80 who experience spontaneous bleeding in the brain. The study medication will be administered within two hours of stroke onset. Because acute intracerebral hemorrhage is a life‑threatening condition requiring immediate treatment, some patients may be enrolled without consent if they are poorly responsive or if a family member or other legally authorized representative is not readily available. Every attempt will be made to locate family members prior to enrollment to allow them to decide about the patient's participation in the study.

Before the study begins at Long Beach Medical Center, participation requires engaging in community outreach to provide information, answer questions, and gather public input about this important clinical research. Long Beach Medical Center will be reaching out to community members to ensure awareness and to gain as much feedback as possible.

Learn more about the FASTEST trial or call (657) 241-3740.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system, has delivered exceptional health care for nearly 120 years. By using the latest treatment protocols, research and advanced technologies, Long Beach Medical Center stays at the forefront of care in its centers for cancer, cardiac, orthopedics, neurosciences, trauma, and rehabilitation. Physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs, while serving as a teaching hospital and training site for the next generation of physicians. Long Beach Medical Center was the first in the world to successfully perform a robotic hip revision surgery using Stryker's Mako Total Hip with 5.0 Advanced Primary and Revision application, and first in California to adopt Stryker's Q Guidance System with Spine Guidance Software. Long Beach Medical Center also offers advanced minimally invasive approaches for nearly every cardiac procedure, ensuring faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays for patients. National accolades include recognition from Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals and regionally ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center