LONG Building Technologies goes live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 Solution Suite

DULUTH, Ga., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, a leading implementer of ERP and CRM solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for construction and other project and service-based companies, is pleased to announce:

LONG Building Technologies has gone live on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM platform, as well as the full suite of SIS Construct 365 solutions purpose-built for Dynamics 365. The SIS cloud-based solution will help Long Building Technologies continue its exponential growth and provide a flexible, robust, and connected system.

"After an extensive evaluation process, LONG selected SIS along with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the SIS Construct 365 suite as the ideal solution to position the company for the future. SIS demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout this process, helping achieve all the Digital Transformation objectives. The implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 has equipped LONG Building Technologies for digital transformation and further expansion. We are delighted to include them among our satisfied customers utilizing Microsoft Dynamics 365 for their business operations."

Mark Kershteyn, Partner, SIS

About LONG Building Technologies:

LONG Building Technologies, Inc. is one of the largest building integrators in the Western U.S., providing products and services in Building Automation, HVAC Equipment, Mechanical Services, Security Solutions, and Parts. LONG boasts hundreds of employees across eight states: Alaska, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. www.long.com

About SIS:

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, UK, India, Poland, and Ukraine, and has delivered ERP and CRM solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM implementation, rescue, assessment, business intelligence, and managed services. www.sisn.com

About SIS Construct 365:

SIS Construct 365 is a full suite of solutions built on and powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, designed for project and service-driven industries to better manage the complexities of Project Accounting and Project Management. www.sisn.com/construct365

