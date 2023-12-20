Mark Egan Joins SIS LLC, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Partner in the Commercial Construction ERP Space, to Expand London Based UK Territory

DULUTH, Ga., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications, and leading implementation consultant of ERP|CRM|BI solutions for Commercial Construction and other Project and Service-based organizations built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 is pleased to announce:

SIS, LLC, has hired Mark Egan, Director of Sales, to expand its UK territory. This strategic growth move is part of SIS LLC's ongoing strategy to expand its brand and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to meet global ERP and CRM client demands in Heavy Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Energy, and General Contracting. Egan will lead the London sales hub focusing on delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 solutions, associated implementations, and support services, to UK-based enterprises.

"We are very enthusiastic to have Mark Egan lead our expansion into the UK market continuing SIS's 25 year dedication to building and deploying modern solutions to Commercial Construction and other Project and Service based industries. Mark brings significant expertise in the construction solution space including Microsoft Dynamics. The SIS Construct 365 suite of solutions leverages the tremendous power of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology stack. This brings forward the most effective, intuitive, and scalable ERP|CRM|BI platform for our target industries which provides unprecedented end-to-end functionality," Mark Kershteyn, Partner, SIS, LLC.

"It is with great pleasure that I become part of SIS LLC's construction solution legacy. SIS's experience and success in the US market, coupled with my expertise in Microsoft Dynamics solutions in the UK construction space strengthens us to enable Tier 1 enterprise companies with their digital journey. In the UK, there are still many outdated legacy systems in place which have held back digital transformation and true Microsoft benefits and integrations. I look forward to demonstrating SIS Construct 365 these companies." Mark Egan, Director of Sales, UK and Ireland.  

SIS is headquartered in the USA with an additional presence in Canada, India, Poland, Ukraine, and UK, and has delivered ERP|CRM|BI solutions to construction and other project and service-based companies for over 25 years. All SIS solutions run on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SIS Construct 365 industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end digital transformation solutions. Our services include ERP & CRM Implementation, Rescue, Assessment, Business Intelligence, and Managed Services. For more info, visit sisn.com or contact info@sisn.com

