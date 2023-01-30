Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030 at a 9.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polyether Ether Ketone), By Fiber, By Manufacturing Process, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global long fiber thermoplastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2030. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for lightweight materials with high strength in the automotive, aerospace, and electrical & electronics industry is expected to propel the demand for long-fiber thermoplastics.

Long-fiber thermoplastics are majorly used in the automotive industry. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), global vehicle production increased by 1.3% in 2021 compared to 2020. The global production of vehicles reached 79.1 million in 2021. Increasing production and sales of automobiles in the world are expected to propel the long-fiber thermoplastics demand.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report Highlights

Based on resin type, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.0% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for polypropylene-based LFTs is more owing to their cheap price compared to other polymer-based LFTs such as polyether ether ketone and polyamide-based LFTs

Based on fiber, the glass fiber segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for glass fiber thermoplastics in the automotive industry. Glass fiber thermoplastics have properties such as stiffness, lightweight, and durability which makes them a great alternative to metal in the automotive industry

Based on the manufacturing process, the injection molding segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.0% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This manufacturing process is highly used in the plastics industry owing to its several advantages such as low manufacturing cost and less complexity compared to the pultrusion and D-LFT process

The automotive segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. This is due to the rising production of Electrical Vehicles (EVs) across the globe. Long fiber thermoplastics are increasingly finding application in electric vehicles owing to their lightweight and high strength. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the sales of EVs doubled in 2021 and reached a mark of 6.6 million EVs globally

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share of 40.2% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. China is a major contributor to the regional market. The majority of long fiber thermoplastics are consumed in China to manufacture vehicles, electronic devices, and other consumer products

dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share of 40.2% in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. is a major contributor to the regional market. The majority of long fiber thermoplastics are consumed in to manufacture vehicles, electronic devices, and other consumer products In March 2022 , Polyplastics Group launched a new eco-friendly long fiber thermoplastic i.e., PLASTRON LFT. The new product is made of regenerated cellulose fibers, it provides weight reduction and mechanical strength which helps manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Resin Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Resin Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Polypropylene

4.3 Polyamide

4.4 Polyether Ether Ketone

4.5 Others

Chapter 5 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Fiber Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Fiber Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Glass Fiber

5.3 Carbon Fiber

5.4 Others

Chapter 6 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Manufacturing Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Manufacturing Process Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Injection Molding

6.3 Pultrusion

6.4 D-LFT

6.5 Others

Chapter 7 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Aerospace

7.4 Electrical & Electronics

7.5 Buildings & Construction

7.6 Sporting Goods

7.7 Others

Chapter 8 Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 KoL Commentary

Companies Mentioned

SABIC

Solvay

RTP Company

JNC Corporation

Avient Corporation

Celanese Corporation

LANXESS

Daicel Corporation

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

SGL Carbon

Asahi Kasei Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60vld5-fiber?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets