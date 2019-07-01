Long-Haul Flight Deals Are the Real Deal, Mate

MIAMI, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the summer solstice and as we prepare to dust off our best red-white-and-blue for the 4th of July, we're still swooning over the possibility of an idyllic summer getaway that won't kill our wallets. Skyscanner.com , the global travel search engine and go-to resource for all travel deals, has some very good news for last-minute summer wanderlusters, so get your passports-melatonin ready.

Skyscanner has pored over its data and identified long-haul flight deals that are the hottest flight tickets in town available right now, especially for the entire month of July. The Land Down Under ranks as the top travel destination deal for July, offering two incredible flight deals at major discounts, and the lowest prices of the year! During July, airfare deals for Sydney are up to 22 percent off average yearly prices, and Melbourne airfare deals provide savings of up to 16 percent off.

Australia is known to be a paradise for nature lovers, foodies and even urban explorers. Check out Skyscanner.com's The Best Time to Visit Australia for Your Next Trip for tips when planning your travel, because who wants to be in Australia during winter?

If Australia doesn't tickle your fancy, Skyscanner has unearthed additional travel destination deals for international long-and short-haul destinations, offering discounted rates of up to 18 percent off the average yearly price:

Destination Percent Off of Avg. Yearly Price Panama City, Panama -17% São Paulo, Brazil -10% Porto, Portugal -8%

If you are looking to stay closer to home and wish to opt for a domestic flight option instead, heading South is a theme in July with Southern U.S. destinations topping our list of the best deals for the month:

Destination Percent Off of Avg. Yearly Price Savannah, Georgia -19% Charlotte, North Carolina -18% Durham, North Carolina -18% Nashville, Tennessee -15% Austin, Texas -13%

Explore the top deals available right now on Skyscanner.com or the Skyscanner App, or visit our news site for travel inspiration, ideas, deals and much more.

*Prices listed above are valid as of June 28, 2019, and may not always be available.

