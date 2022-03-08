LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING DELIVERS MOVING TRUCKS FULL OF SUPPLIES TO BE SENT TO UKRAINE

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, today helped to collect and move supplies to be sent to Ukrainian refugees. The Long Island community banded together to provide enough supplies for Ukrainians to fill two 20-foot College HUNKS Moving Trucks.

On March 4, 2022, Dr. David Buchin, Director of Bariatric Surgery at Huntington Hospital, called for donations and created the Long Island-Ukrainian Emergency Response Drive to collect donated supplies to be sent to Ukrainian refugees. Buchin is an immigrant from the former Soviet bloc nation Uzbekistan and is taking a stand to support Ukraine.

"Community support is a core tenant of our brand and our franchise partners, Ted Panebianco and Steven Nickels, jumped to help the community when it was in a time of need," said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "This speaks to their embodiment of truly living the brands values and supporting those not only where they have a presence, but also internationally."

Errol Toulon, Jr., the Suffolk County Sheriff, donated nearly 450 pieces of bulletproof body armor from the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office to the people of Ukraine fighting the Russian invasion. Along with medical supplies, first-aid kits, blankets, sleeping bags, and other essentials collected in the drive, the four pallets of armor were delivered by College HUNKS and transported to Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

"It was a pleasure to work alongside Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr., the College HUNKS, and all those across our area who have stood with Ukraine and donated critical essentials, first-aid kits, and medical supplies," said Dr. David Buchin, MD and coordinator of the Long Island-Ukraine Emergency Response Drive. "The overwhelming support we have received in this drive, and the College HUNKS help in delivering it, is a testament to our community's desire to help those in need in Ukraine during these tragic times."

"We are honored to be able to help our community and being able to live the brand's purpose of Moving The World seems more literal now than it has ever before," said Ted Panebianco, Co-Owner of the Long Island College HUNKS. "Amid all that is happening in the world, our team prioritizes our desire to give back to our communities and help families in need get through some of their most challenging times."

The Long Island College HUNKS is the flagship New York location for the full-service moving and hauling company. Over the past year, the company experienced incredible growth and sales and the Long Island location has contributed greatly to this success. Their key leaders were honored with the Franchisee of the Year award as presented by the International Franchise Association at this year's annual convention.

"It is the hope of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office that this body armor can provide some measure of protection to the Ukrainians fighting on the front lines of this bloody war," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. "We pray for a quick and peaceful end to this conflict."

Over 350 Ukrainians have been killed and over a million displaced since Russia invaded Ukraine. Representatives from the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and family members of Ukrainian citizens will discuss the need for specifically requested tactile equipment as well as recent first-hand accounts of the conflict, including this weekend's failed ceasefires.

Images from the event here.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has over 170 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. For every service the HUNKS complete, two nutritious meals are donated to a family or child in need. Within three years of this partnership, donations have exceeded two million meals. Today, the company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment. https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-605-9228

SOURCE College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving