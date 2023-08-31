LONG ISLAND NATIVE JIM TOES ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY TO REPRESENT N.Y.'s 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Steadfast Advocate is Life-Time District 3 Resident

MANHASSET, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Toes, a proud native and life-time resident of New York's 3rd Congressional District, today announced his candidacy to represent the people of New York's 3rd Congressional District.



The son of a former New York City Police Captain, Jim has lived most of his life in NY-03. He was born in Levittown, raised in Melville and is a 30-year resident of Manhasset where he and his wife, Jeanine, raised four children.

"My parents always stressed the importance of public service and I'm excited to work as a steadfast advocate for the citizens of the 3rd District," Jim said. "As a proud Long Islander, I know the values that the hardworking residents of the 3rd District hold dear and will work tirelessly to protect families, restore fiscal responsibility and address unnecessary cost-of-living increases."

Jim is currently President and CEO of the Security Traders Association (STA), a grassroots organization serving financial services professionals across the U.S. He has held the role since 2011 and, during that time, has consistently advocated for free-markets and common-sense regulation with Congressional members on both sides of the aisle in Washington, DC.



As head of the STA, Jim has been integral in the organization's "Women in Finance" initiative, which assists women in career development in the securities industry. He also has been a driving force in "Grassroots Giving," an ongoing campaign supporting STA members making a difference in their communities.



A life-long Republican and dedicated New Yorker, Jim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. He is also a longtime volunteer with various charitable and community organizations.

ABOUT JIM

Born in Levittown, raised in Melville and today a 30-year resident of Manhasset, Jim Toes has lived almost his entire life in New York's 3rd Congressional District. He and his wife of 34 years, Jeanine, have raised four children in the 3rd District and, as a proud Long Islander, he believes it's important to embrace collaboration and seek common ground to drive progress.



