LONG ISLAND PRESS AND DAN'S PAPERS NAMES EQUASHIELD® A WINNER OF THE LONG ISLAND TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. , Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUASHIELD® has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by Long Island Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

EQUASHIELD® is a leading supplier of closed system transfer devices (CSTD), recognized for its proprietary Syringe Unit. The Syringe Unit is the only closed-back syringe unit available in the market. It has received FDA clearance for full-volume use. With 46% of EQUASHIELD®'s U.S. workforce based at its Port Washington headquarters, the company's administrative and warehouse teams are integral to distributing its critical safety products nationwide. Reflecting on the achievement, Armando Radelat, General Manager of EQUASHIELD®, said, "Being recognized as a top workplace for the second-year running is a tremendous honor. It speaks volumes about the dedication and passion of our team. Innovation and integrity are the core values that drive us, and this award reflects these principles in action."

EQUASHIELD®'s strong workplace culture stems from several impactful initiatives, including robust employee development programs, an emphasis on transparent communication, and a strong focus on safety and operational efficiency. These efforts not only enhance employee satisfaction but also mirror the company's broader mission to provide safer environments for healthcare professionals.

About EQUASHIELD®

EQUASHIELD® in 2009, EQUASHIELD® compounding technologies is a globally recognized leading provider of manual and automated solutions for compounding and administration, committed to safeguarding healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs while increasing efficiency. EQUASHIELD®'s product suite includes its flagship CSTD and the Mundus Mini HD, a groundbreaker in safe automated compounding of hazardous drugs. EQUASHIELD CSTD is CE marked and FDA cleared for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days and for full volume use of the syringe unit. Together the EQUASHIELD® CSTD and Mundus Mini HD redefine handling hazardous drugs, reducing the risk of exposure to hazardous drugs and simplifying workflows.

