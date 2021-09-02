Long Island University Announces Executive Dean Of Health Professions And Nursing

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University is proud to announce the appointment of Winifred B. Mack, RN, as executive dean of health professions and nursing effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Mack served as senior vice president of health system operations at Northwell Health, and has been a member of the Long Island University Board of Trustees since 2019.

"As a trustee and alumna, Winnie Mack has been a respected advocate and exemplary model of all that is possible with a Long Island University education," said LIU Board of Trustees Chair Eric Krasnoff. "We are proud to share her knowledge to our students and faculty in support of the next generation of outstanding caregivers."

Ms. Mack's appointment comes as Long Island University's national leadership in health care education continues to meet growing demand and provide 360-degree learning experiences for all students. During the COVID-19 pandemic, LIU opened one of Nassau County's only vaccination centers that allowed nursing and pharmacy students to volunteer to administer the vaccine. The University is also at the forefront of innovation in the medical industry featuring a partnership with Fortune Future 50 company Dassault Systémes, creating state-of-the-art laboratories with patented artificial intelligence technology that is revolutionizing health care training, research and drug discovery.

"It is an honor to welcome Winnie Mack to lead the health professions and nursing programs at Long Island University," said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. "Her expertise will be instrumental in growing our proven legacy of educating compassionate and highly skilled health care professionals at a time when our country needs them the most."

With more than 40 years of health care experience as a nurse and administrator, Ms. Mack will oversee all health professions and nursing programs at both the Brooklyn and Post campuses of LIU. She has built a strong reputation as a leader who transforms hospitals into thriving institutions. As executive director of Southside Hospital, she overhauled the community facility into a tertiary university hospital with a Level 1 trauma center. She was also appointed as the interim president and CEO of Nassau University Medical Center specifically to help revamp the public hospital.

"As a proud graduate of Long Island University, I am thrilled to relive my experiences through incoming students and help guide them toward impactful careers," said Winifred B. Mack, RN. "I look forward to enhancing the University's legacy in health care education through innovative programs, high quality teaching and research that prepare students for the future of medicine."

Ms. Mack earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and a master's degree in public administration from Long Island University. Before entering the executive ranks of Northwell Health in 2002, Ms. Mack held high-level administrative and nursing positions at Continuum Health Partners' Beth Israel-St. Luke's Roosevelt Health System, Winthrop-University Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.

She went on to serve as regional executive director of Northwell's Eastern Region before rising to senior vice president of health system operations. In recognition of her accomplishments, she was presented with Long Island University's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2013.

She is the founding member of both the North American Transplant Coordinators Organization and the New York Transplantation Society. She is a board member of the YMCA of Long Island, the LIU School of Health Professions and Nursing Advisory Board, and serves as a Long Island Trustee for the Energeia Partnership at Molloy College. She also served as a board member of Nassau Community Colleges' Clinical Technology Program. In 2018, she was named a member of the Hofstra Northwell Hagedorn Honor Society.

Ms. Mack was an Irish Americans in Government Honoree and a YMCA of Long Island Honoree in 2018. She was honored by Long Island Business News with their Top 50 Women Award in 2016, and was the recipient in 2014 of the National Association of Professional Women's Women of the Year Award. In 2012, the Islip Breast Cancer Coalition made her the honoree of their "Evening in Pink," and the YMCA Boulton Center bestowed their Ambassador of the Arts Award upon her in 2011.

