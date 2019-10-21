Long Island University Approved For College Of Veterinary Medicine

"We are extremely proud that LIU's new College of Veterinary Medicine has met the high standards of the American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education," said Long Island University President Dr. Kimberly R. Cline. "The launch of our veterinary school further elevates LIU as we clearly continue on our path to status as a nationally recognized teaching and research institution."

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran stated, "The LIU College of Veterinary Medicine will fill a void in Nassau County and our region, while promoting animal health and world-class research. I am delighted that Nassau will be home to the nation's newest veterinary school and look forward to partnering with Long Island University on this project, which will be a wonderful asset to our County and the entire region."

According to Long Island University Board Chair Eric Krasnoff, "The Board and the entire LIU community are thrilled to bring this new educational opportunity to the nation, where there is a quantifiable need for additional veterinary medicine colleges. LIU's College of Veterinary Medicine provides a new college of choice for dedicated students who aspire to pursue careers in this field, as it enhances the reputation of our university in the research and academic realms."

LIU College of Veterinary Medicine's world-class faculty will offer hands-on learning experiences through a unique distributed education model featuring supervised clinical experiences throughout the four years of veterinary education. The college has secured partnerships with more than 50 affiliates, including primary care and specialty clinics, zoos, research laboratories and shelters, where students will gain real world experience in surgery, diagnostic support, intensive care and other areas critical for successful veterinary practice.

Long Island University Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Randy Burd added, "The College of Veterinary Medicine is under the direction of a world-renowned leader in veterinary medicine and exceptional faculty who will deliver rigorous academic and research training. We are honored that LIU will now provide students and faculty the opportunity to lead, and advance, veterinary medicine."

Dr. Carmen Fuentealba, Dean of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine, said, "LIU College of Veterinary Medicine faculty, selected based on their strong reputation as scholars and educators, are prepared to offer the highest quality education to the next generation of globally competent, practice-ready and entrepreneurial veterinarians. With our extensive network of research and clinical partners – including pet hospitals, zoos, and animal rescues – the entire region has been enthusiastically anticipating approval of the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program."

New York State Senator Jim Gaughran added, "By establishing the New York metropolitan region's first College of Veterinary Medicine, Long Island University has further added to its reputation as a national teaching and research institution. This school will play a critical role in promoting animal health and welfare in conjunction with our region's leading animal health organizations."

Enrollment for LIU's College of Veterinary Medicine students for Fall 2020 will officially commence following program registration with the New York State Education Department. At full enrollment, the veterinary school will serve 400 students, with 100 in each graduating class.

Last May, LIU was awarded $12 million by Governor Andrew Cuomo as part of New York State's investment in transformational local health care initiatives, helping to establish Long Island as a biotechnology research corridor.

Kevin Law, President and CEO of the Long Island Association, concluded, "Opening the first veterinary college in the New York metropolitan area will help transform the region and further contribute to Long Island's life-sciences research corridor as well as its economic health by creating jobs."

For more information, please visit www.liu.edu/vetmed.

About Long Island University (LIU)

LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers more than 320 academic programs, with a network of 265,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. LIU's renowned faculty, the LIU Promise student mentoring program, and our innovation in engaged learning, further distinguish LIU as a leader among the nation's most respected universities. Visit liu.edu for more information.

Overview

Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine has received a Letter of Reasonable Assurance from the American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education. This development enables LIU to commence accepting applications for students who will begin the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program in Fall 2020.

LIU's College of Veterinary Medicine has secured partnerships with more than 50 affiliates and will offer hands-on learning experiences throughout the four years of veterinary education. Dr. Carmen Fuentealba, an internationally renowned fellow, educator and administrator, will serve as Dean.

This new college broadens educational opportunities for the many students who aspire to pursue careers in veterinary medicine. The Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program will promote professionalism, community service and competence, making a notably positive impact upon the veterinary profession.

At-a-Glance

Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine will offer one of only four veterinary medicine programs in the Northeast—joining the University of Pennsylvania , Cornell University and Tufts University .

College of Veterinary Medicine will offer one of only four veterinary medicine programs in the Northeast—joining the , and . LIU's College of Veterinary Medicine has secured partnerships with more than 50 affiliates, including primary care and specialty clinics, zoos, research laboratories and shelters.

College of Veterinary Medicine has secured partnerships with more than 50 affiliates, including primary care and specialty clinics, zoos, research laboratories and shelters. Students will gain real world experience in surgery, diagnostic support, intensive care and other areas critical for successful veterinary practice.

At full enrollment, the College of Veterinary Medicine at LIU will serve 400 students, with 100 in each graduating class.

will serve 400 students, with 100 in each graduating class. The College of Veterinary Medicine is being led by Carmen Fuentealba , DVM, MSc, PhD., who is an award-winning educator with extensive administrative and research experience.

, DVM, MSc, PhD., who is an award-winning educator with extensive administrative and research experience. Dr. Fuentealba has recruited a faculty of globally recognized educators and researchers for the new college.

Last May, LIU was awarded $12 million by Governor Andrew Cuomo as part of NY State's investment in transformation health care initiatives.

was awarded by Governor as part of NY State's investment in transformation health care initiatives. LIU , founded in 1926, offers more than 320 academic programs and has a network of 260,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

http://www.liu.edu

