Long Island University Awarded NYS Regional Economic Development Council Funds

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University announced today that as a part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's Regional Economic Development Council initiative, LIU's School of Health Professions and Nursing has been awarded $275,000 towards an Interprofessional Skills Lab and an Image Replication Lab to provide state-of-the-art facilities to develop psychomotor skills and improve clinical expertise of LIU graduates.

"This funding allows Long Island University to build upon our academic excellence with additional state-of-the-art facilities and research opportunities," said Long Island University President, Dr. Kimberly R. Cline. "I applaud Governor Cuomo for his commitment to transform Long Island into a biomedical research corridor. I want to thank the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council for their continued support of these important initiatives."

These new facilities will leverage LIU's investments in its nationally recognized nursing program and help produce additional skilled graduates who will fill critically needed jobs in health care.

The Interprofessional Simulation Center will serve as a 10-bed skills lab furnished with an assortment of complex equipment, such as IV pumps, medication carts, enteral feeding pumps, simulated oxygen and suctioning, ventilators, stretchers and more. This will be set up similar to an open hospital ward. The manikins utilized in this space will be low to mid-fidelity to stress hands-on practical skills. Tasks include medication administration, patient assessments, airway management, ostomy care, safe patient handling and moving, nursing body mechanics and injury prevention.

The Imaging Replication Lab will provide a radiographic simulation facility utilizing a non-ionized unit to allow students to greater develop psychomotor skills which benefit patients by reducing exposure, maximizing imaging technique and quality for diagnosis.

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of Governor Cuomo's transformative approach to State investment and economic development. More than $761 million in economic and community development funding has been awarded through Round IX of the initiative. Overall, Long Island was the Top Performer of 2019 and awarded a total of $87.9 million for 94 projects.

