Long Island University Hornstein Center National Poll: America's Reaction To The Confirmation Vote Of New Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a breaking Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis national poll reveals America's response to the confirmation vote of new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Approval of new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett occurred last night after a Senate vote of 52-48.

REACTION TO CONFIRMATION OF NEW SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Americans were asked if they were for or against federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court. Of the respondents, 41 percent said they were for confirmation, 36 percent indicated they were against, and 23 percent said they didn't know or gave no answer. Male respondents expressed their approval of the confirmation vote at a higher rate (46%) than female respondents (37%). Of the respondents that said they were for the confirmation, 78 percent identified as Republican, 20 percent were Democrat, and 31 percent identified as Independent or other party.

CONFIDENCE LEVEL OF SENATE VOTE BASED ON MERIT

National poll results found that 47 percent of respondents said they believed the Senate vote for federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was based on her own merit. Another 53 percent of respondents said that the Senate vote would be approved because the Republicans are the majority. More male respondents believed that the Senate vote would be based on merit (51%) than female respondents (44%). Of the respondents that said the Senate vote was based on merit, 66 percent identified as Republican, 34 percent were Democrat, and 44 percent identified as Independent or another party.

Supreme Court Justice Barrett succeeds the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a month of Senate hearings. Barrett begins her Supreme Court tenure one week before Election Day to be held on November 3, 2020.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling & Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from October 26–27, 2020, among a national sample of 1,573 adults, ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Faculty and scholars from all schools of study at Long Island University participate in data collection and analysis. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

