Long Island University Now Offers MyLIU Mobile Card on iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android Phones

"Long Island University is a leader in technological innovation, and we are proud to offer our community members every new tool to create a seamless campus experience," said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. "MyLIU Mobile Card is an exciting opportunity to further enhance our strong campus safety protocols and our commitment to protecting the environment while continuing to prepare our students for a digital future."

With today's announcement, members of the campus community can now add their MyLIU Mobile Card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and use their iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android phone to complete any action that would have previously required a physical ID card. Users simply place their device near a reader to enter dorms, libraries, fitness centers and other buildings, buy lunch, make purchases at campus stores and more.

The move from physical cards to a contactless, MyLIU Mobile Card allows for transactions that are safe and convenient, and helps students, faculty and staff to avoid touching the readers or handing their ID cards to someone else. Long Island University can also issue school IDs remotely without the need to see students in-person or print and mail physical cards, creating a safer, more cost-effective and more environmentally friendly process.

MyLIU Mobile Card on iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android phones is also protected by two factor authentication to ensure only the student can access their own account, even if someone else knows their password.

Students can also suspend their campus ID if needed through the Transact eAccounts app on any device or Transact's website.

Launching this new mobile solution complements the University's launch in 2015 of Browse, an Apple-authorized campus store that serves as an all-purpose tech center. Browse showcases a range of high-end technology devices to enhance the student learning experience. Browse offers students experiential learning opportunities in retail, customer service, business management, entrepreneurship, small business operations, supply chain management, and technology support. Browse store associates also work alongside Apple certified technologists.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

