Long Island University Students to Receive 'Principles' Bestseller Book by Ray Dalio, Class of 1971 through Anonymous Donation

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an anonymous donation, over 5,000 students at Long Island University will receive a copy of 'Principles,' a New York Times #1 bestseller by Ray Dalio, who founded Bridgewater Associates after graduating from Long Island University in the early 1970s and built that company into the world's largest hedge fund and fifth most important private company in the United States.

Released in 2017, the 552-page book details the life and work principles which have guided Dalio through his professional career and the success of Bridgewater Associates. 'Principles' has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide, been translated into 30 different languages and been turned into an engaging and easy-to-read illustrated novel for people of all ages – 'Principles for Success' – as well as a 30-minute animated video of the same name.

Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, Long Island University's President, noted that through a $200,000 donation, the 5,500 books will be distributed to undergraduates at Long Island University campuses. The gift also enables LIU to develop a semester-long course devoted to 'Principles' beginning January 2025. The timing of this gift allows the University to build on a pilot program being implemented this fall for 200 students enrolled in finance, management and entrepreneurship classes which incorporates Dalio's 'Principles' and PrinciplesYou assessment guidance into the curriculum.

PrinciplesYou helps people understand themselves and the people they interact with. Developed by Dalio with three world-renowned psychologists, Adam Grant, Brian Little, and John Golden, it is widely seen as one of the most accurate and scientifically sound personality assessments available.

"I'm thrilled that my alma mater, Long Island University, is incorporating my book 'Principles' into their curriculum because I was in the same seats as the students over 50 years ago, and these are the principles I learned that helped me and I believe can help them," stated Dalio, who spoke in the fall of 2023 to hundreds of students at the Long Island University Post campus. "Not many years after I graduated, I discovered the practice of reflecting on my encounters with reality to learn principles for dealing with these realities and then writing them down. These principles helped me navigate my personal and professional journey. I hope they will help today's students."

"A former student of Long Island University read about Ray's visit to campus last year and his words of inspiration to our students. As a result, the University received a generous donation to ensure that 'Principles' is in the hands of our undergraduates," noted Dr. Cline. "The lessons and inspirations in 'Principles' are applicable for students in all academic majors."

