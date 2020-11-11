Long Island University's Global Service Institute Chair, Famed Broadcaster Rita Cosby to Host Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert on Nov. 12

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Headliners of Service virtual speaker series at Long Island University's Global Service Institute will continue on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Noon EST, with a live conversation with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. Moderated by Global Service Institute Chair and acclaimed journalist Rita Cosby, the complimentary virtual lecture will be held through Zoom, open to the public, and will follow with a live Q&A period for viewers.

Ms. Cosby and former Prime Minister Olmert will discuss the global significance of this month's U.S. presidential election, the importance of the U.S.-Israeli alliance, the historic peace accords between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan, his time in the Israeli Defense Forces and in public office, as well as Israel's mandatory national military service for its citizens.

To register for the lecture, please visit https://liu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-QFGgnntT-yvPNKNVMiIvw

The Headliners of Service monthly series has also featured special live conversations with international security expert and granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Susan Eisenhower, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

For more information, visit the Global Service Institute website at globalserviceinstitute.org/headliners-of-service/

About the Global Service Institute at Long Island University

The Global Service Institute's mission is to become the preeminent service initiative in education. The nonpartisan institute will foster important dialogue of complex global issues, while preparing and inspiring students and others to improve and change our world with new models of collaboration, innovation and social entrepreneurship. The long term goals of the Institute are to touch the lives of 250 million people globally with service initiatives, perform 100 million hours of community service, support and highlight impactful research addressing global needs and develop 100,000 future leaders.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

