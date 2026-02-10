Long John Silver's® Brings Iconic Tartar Sauce to Retail for a Limited Lent Release

Beloved restaurant classic now available by the bottle—just in time for seafood season

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's®, an iconic American seafood restaurant brand, is giving fans a new way to enjoy one of its most requested menu items. Starting this month, bottles of Long John Silver's Tartar Sauce will be available for a limited time at select Kroger Family of Stores locations. The launch comes just ahead of Lent, offering fans a new way to enjoy Long John Silver's outside of restaurants.

Known for its creamy texture and signature flavor, Long John Silver's Tartar Sauce has long been a fan favorite. Now, guests can enjoy that unmistakable flavor at home, whether they're frying up a Friday fish dinner, hosting a seafood spread, or adding a nostalgic finishing touch to their favorite meals.

"Bringing our tartar sauce to retail for the first time is an exciting step for Long John Silver's," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president, supply chain and commercial strategy at Long John Silver's. "It allows us to reach guests beyond our restaurants, giving them a chance to enjoy a little piece of the Long John Silver's experience wherever they're eating."

Fans are encouraged to grab a bottle while supplies last. Final pricing will be set by retail stores and vary by location.

About Long John Silver's

Founded in 1969, Long John Silver's is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on the belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

