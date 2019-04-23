Long John Silver's Ends Lent with a Bang

Worldwide Premiere of "Fish Yeah!™" Music Video Reveals Secret Menu Item Coupon

News provided by

Long John Silver’s

Apr 23, 2019, 11:30 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You might think Easter is over, but there's one delicious egg left that Long John Silver's has hidden in plain sight. Continuing on the success of its record label, Fish Yeah!™Records, and its first signed band, Coral Benders; Long John Silver's ended Lent with a bang by releasing a psychedelic music video with a secret menu item revealed in a hidden track at the end.

(PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s)
(PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s)
(PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s)
(PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s)
(PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s) (PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s)

The final song, "Fish Yeah!", is an anthem celebrating all of the fish in the sea and even the fish of the land. A hidden track at the end reveals a coupon for a secret menu item: a free chicken taco, to celebrate the end of Lent food restrictions. Customers have only one day to redeem their music video coupon, by playing the secret music video track in stores nationwide on April 24th. Some extra special LJS lovers will receive another sea-prise—Fish Yeah! Coral Benders band merch.

Earlier this year, Long John Silver's started a record label, Fish Yeah! Records, and signed its first sea-obsessed band, Coral Benders. Every Friday during Lent, Coral Benders released an original sea-themed tune on SoundCloud, leaning into the #NewMusicFriday trend, accompanied by psychedelic album art to trigger the seafood mood. Along with the music delights, Long John Silver's turned the song into audio coupons—when played in stores nationwide, customers were offered free drinks, an extra piece of fish, and more.

Don't think you've heard the last from Long John Silver's. Stay tuned as they make moves to keep you in the seafood mood all year long. To keep up with all the action, follow along on Twitter, @longjohnslvrs.

About Long John Silver's
Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969, and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly  900 franchised restaurants nation-wide. Long John Silver's is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in their signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

Related Links

http://www.ljsilvers.com
https://soundcloud.com/fishyeah

SOURCE Long John Silver’s

Related Links

http://www.ljsilvers.com

Also from this source

Long John Silver's Launches Record Label, Issues Audio Coupons...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Long John Silver's Ends Lent with a Bang

News provided by

Long John Silver’s

Apr 23, 2019, 11:30 ET