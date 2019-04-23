Long John Silver's Ends Lent with a Bang

The final song, "Fish Yeah!", is an anthem celebrating all of the fish in the sea and even the fish of the land. A hidden track at the end reveals a coupon for a secret menu item: a free chicken taco, to celebrate the end of Lent food restrictions. Customers have only one day to redeem their music video coupon, by playing the secret music video track in stores nationwide on April 24 th . Some extra special LJS lovers will receive another sea-prise—Fish Yeah! Coral Benders band merch.

Earlier this year, Long John Silver's started a record label, Fish Yeah! Records, and signed its first sea-obsessed band, Coral Benders. Every Friday during Lent, Coral Benders released an original sea-themed tune on SoundCloud, leaning into the #NewMusicFriday trend, accompanied by psychedelic album art to trigger the seafood mood. Along with the music delights, Long John Silver's turned the song into audio coupons—when played in stores nationwide, customers were offered free drinks, an extra piece of fish, and more.

Don't think you've heard the last from Long John Silver's. Stay tuned as they make moves to keep you in the seafood mood all year long. To keep up with all the action, follow along on Twitter, @longjohnslvrs.

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969, and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 900 franchised restaurants nation-wide. Long John Silver's is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in their signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

