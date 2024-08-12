Long-Read Sequencing Market worth $3,129 million in 2029 driven by Technological Advancements | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140422082

Browse in-depth TOC on "Long-Read Sequencing Market"

398 - Tables

60 - Figures

306 - Pages

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc: Leader in Long-Read Sequencing Solutions

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (UK) is a prominent biotechnology company specializing in proprietary platforms for long-read sequencing. With a robust presence in over 100 countries, the company serves clinical, academic, and research communities globally through its strategic pricing of flow cells and consumables. Oxford Nanopore utilizes both organic and inorganic growth strategies to advance its business. A notable example is their June 2023 collaboration with the National German Initiative, aimed at advancing rare disease research using nanopore-based genome sequencing.

PacBio: Innovator in HiFi Long-Read Sequencing Technology

PacBio (US) is a leading life science technology firm renowned for its HiFi long-read sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technologies. Catering to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, universities, research institutes, and government bodies, PacBio is known for its continuous innovation. The company's Sequel systems, including the newest Sequel II and Sequel III models, offer high accuracy and scalability for genomic and transcriptomic applications. In February 2024, PacBio introduced new high-throughput library preparation kits optimized for its Revio sequencing system.

Illumina, Inc.: Top Provider of Genome Sequencing Solutions

Illumina, Inc. (US) stands as a leading provider of genome sequencing solutions, focusing on genetic variant investigation and biological functions. The company's offerings include consumables, integrated systems, and analytical equipment for long-read sequencing. Illumina also delivers sequencing services through its Service and Other Revenue division. With substantial investments in R&D, Illumina has enhanced its portfolio and accuracy. In March 2023, the company launched its Illumina Complete Long Read technology, compatible with its NovaSeq X Plus, NovaSeq X, and NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing Systems for high-performance, long-read human whole-genome sequencing.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=140422082

Long-Read Sequencing Market Segmentation: Key Areas of Focus

In 2023, the long-read sequencing market was segmented by offerings, technology, workflow, application, usage, and end users.

Offerings Segmentation: Consumables Lead

The market is divided into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment held the largest market share due to their essential role in sequencing processes, including sample preparation, detection, and analysis. Their ongoing demand, driven by the need for frequent replenishment, supports market growth. The instruments segment followed, securing the second-largest share.

Technology Segmentation: Nanopore Sequencing Dominates

The market is categorized into nanopore sequencing, single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, and synthetic long-read sequencing. Nanopore sequencing held the largest share, thanks to its extensive user base and scalable devices. SMRT sequencing ranked second, valued for its high accuracy and long base pair range.

Workflow Segmentation: Sequencing Takes the Lead

Segmented into sequencing, sample preparation, and data analysis, the sequencing segment captured the largest share in 2023. This is attributed to increased demand for sequencing in clinical genomics and personalized medicine research. Sample preparation followed as the second-largest segment.

Application Segmentation: Whole Genome Sequencing Leads

The market is divided into whole genome sequencing (WGS), targeted sequencing, metagenomics, epigenetics, whole exome sequencing (WES), and other applications. Whole genome sequencing dominated due to the rise in projects supported by government bodies. Targeted sequencing ranked second.

Usage Segmentation: Research Holds the Largest Share

Segmented into research and clinical use, the research segment led in 2023, driven by growing collaborations and studies in genomic sequencing for disease research, particularly for rare diseases and altered genome sequences. The clinical segment followed as the second-largest.

End Users Segmentation: Academic & Research Institutes at the Forefront

The market is divided into academic & research institutes, hospitals, clinics & diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. Academic & research institutes held the largest share, supported by increased genomics research driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer. Hospitals, clinics, & diagnostic labs secured the second-largest share.

Regional Insights: North America and Asia Pacific

The long-read sequencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America led the market in 2023, driven by government support, a high prevalence of target diseases, and extensive research funding. Europe followed as the second-largest market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising chronic disease incidence, expanding clinical diagnostics, and a focus on precision medicine.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Epigenetics Market

Genomics Market

Clinical Trials Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Molecular Biology Enzymes Market

Get access to the latest updates on Long Read Sequencing Companies and Long Read Sequencing Market Share

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets