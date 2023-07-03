Long-Term Impacts of Evolving Cloud Communications Trends on Telecom Operators: Results for a 2023 IT Decision-Maker (ITDM) Survey - Reframing Voice Services in a Collaboration-First Market

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long-Term Impacts of Evolving Cloud Communications Trends on Telecom Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles and geographic regions.

More specifically, this study provides analysis on adoption trends and strategic opportunities for telecommunications operators, service providers and technology vendors to grow in the Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) ecosystem.

The 2023 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:

Current communications and collaboration technology adoption rates and future adoption plans

Current adoption and future demand for Microsoft Teams Phone and Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile, as well as public switched telephone network (PSTN) enablement of Teams environments

Preferences among available PSTN deployment options, including Direct Routing, Operator Connect, and mobile/native dialer offerings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives

2. Research Methodology and Structure

Research Methodology

Respondent Demographics

3. Introduction and Industry Opportunity

Introduction

The UCaaS Disruption: The Merging of Telephony Services and Cloud Applications

The UCaaS Disruption: The Rise of UCaaS Resale Models

The Microsoft Effect and the Telecom Opportunity

4. Microsoft Teams Phone and Telecommunications Trends

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions Providers

Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments with Microsoft Teams Phone in Use

Regional Adoption and Future Plans for Microsoft Teams Phone

Adoption and Future Plans for Microsoft Teams Phone and External PSTN Calling Among Vertical Markets

Adoption Analysis of Microsoft Teams Phone and External PSTN Calling

Preferred Methods of Connecting Microsoft Teams to the PSTN

Preferred Method of PSTN-enabling Teams Phone Analysis

5. Reframing Voice Services in a Collaboration-First Market

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

The Collaboration-First Market

Approaches and Responsibilities for Voice Services Integration

Customer-managed Communications Infrastructure

Provider-managed SBC Services

Session Border Controller as a Service

Integrated Calling Plans

Carrier-integrated Services

Reframing Voice Services in a Collaboration-First Market

6. Key Findings

Key Strategic Takeaways

7. Appendix

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

8. List of Exhibits





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjboc5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets