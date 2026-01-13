LONG TERM Investors in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) prior to December 2024 and continue to hold any of thoseNASDAQ: SNPS shares also have certain options and contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On October 31, 2025, an investor inNASDAQ: SNPS shares filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by Synopsys, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors the extent to which the Company's increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business, that, as a result, "certain road map and resource decisions" were unlikely to "yield their intended results," that the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

