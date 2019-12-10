Longent Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Longent, LLC, a leader in the wireless industry.

Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Longent is a premier integrator of in-building and wide-area wireless solutions, supplying best in class design, implementation, project management and maintenance services. Longent utilizes distributed antenna systems (DAS), fiber-fed repeaters, Wi-Fi, multi- and single-operator systems in public and private spaces.

Rick Youngbar, founder and CEO of Longent, looks forward to the combined MCA and Longent capabilities, saying, "Longent and MCA successfully partnered on projects over the last five years. By leveraging MCA's geographic and customer footprint with our engineering and implementation expertise, we will be a formidable presence in the industry."

"We are excited for Longent to join the MCA family," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA. "The addition of the Longent team expands our portfolio in the DAS/Small Cell networks and provides further diversity to our solution offerings. It's also a strong cultural fit as we share a deep commitment to quality and customer service."

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers' operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solution, deploys it on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified. MCA provides an unmatched footprint of trusted technical staff that will be there from install through the life-cycle of the solution. MCA is committed to a personal level of service and support.

