Longevity "GOAT" Dr. Mark Hyman Joins Jane Fonda as Keynote Speaker for the 2026 Livelong Women's Health Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livelong Media is proud to announce Dr. Mark Hyman—internationally recognized leader in Functional Medicine and 15-time New York Times bestselling author—as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Livelong Women's Health Summit.

April 17th & 18th, 2026, at The Masonic in San Francisco, the summit marks a historic convergence of cutting-edge longevity science and cultural advocacy. Dr. Hyman joins a high-octane lineup that includes Academy Award winner and activist Jane Fonda, renowned physicians Dr. Dean Ornish, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Dr. Vonda Wright, Dr. Stacy Sims, Dr. Jessica Shepard and many other leading voices shaping women's health and longevity.

Known widely as the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) of the modern longevity movement, Dr. Hyman's keynote will focus on the biological "hallmarks of aging" and his "Food as Medicine" protocol specifically tailored for the female metabolic system.

"We aren't just looking to live longer; we are looking to live better," said Katie Gaudu, a lead strategist for Livelong Media. "Bringing Dr. Hyman to the stage alongside Jane Fonda creates a powerful bridge between rigorous clinical science and the lived experience of vitality. Mark has spent his career proving that our healthspan is something we can positively influence, and our audience is hungry for that level of agency."

The Data: Why Mark Hyman?

Dr. Hyman's involvement comes at a critical time for women's health data:

The Autoimmune Gap: Dr. Hyman frequently cites that nearly 80% of autoimmune disease sufferers are women . His functional medicine approach identifies and addresses the root causes rather than just treating symptoms.

Dr. Hyman frequently cites that nearly . His functional medicine approach identifies and addresses the root causes rather than just treating symptoms. The Metabolic Crisis: With current data showing that 93% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy , Hyman's "Young Forever" protocols offer a specific roadmap for women to stabilize hormonal health through blood sugar regulation.

With current data showing that , Hyman's "Young Forever" protocols offer a specific roadmap for women to stabilize hormonal health through blood sugar regulation. Brain Health: Women are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's as men. Hyman's research into the "gut-brain axis" provides actionable steps for cognitive preservation that will be a cornerstone of his address.

"The Livelong Women's Health Summit is the first event of its kind to treat women's longevity not as a niche interest, but as the most important health frontier of our time," says Brad Inman, Founder of Livelong Media.

Early Bird Registration for the summit is currently open, with a $50 discount available through January 15, 2026. Tickets and sponsorship information can be found at https://livelongmedia.com/womenshealthsummit .

About Livelong Media

Livelong Media is a premier health and longevity platform dedicated to bringing the latest evidence-based science to a global audience. Through its AI-driven reporting and flagship events, Livelong Media empowers individuals to optimize their healthspan and master the art of aging well.

