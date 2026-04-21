Longevity Health Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Health proudly announces it has earned Great Place To Work Certified™ status in its very first year of participation, a recognition based entirely on feedback from current employees about their workplace experience. This year, 82% of employees said Longevity Health is a great place to work—compared to 57% at a typical U.S. company. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive revenue growth, employee retention, and innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis‑Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "Because Certification is based solely on real‑time employee feedback, this recognition demonstrates that Longevity Health stands out as a top employer that provides an exceptional workplace environment."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work‑Certified™ as we consider employee experience and our organizational culture a top priority every day," said Ben Lerer, CEO. "This recognition reflects our long‑term commitment to building a culture that supports purpose, well‑being, and long‑term success. We believe that happier, more engaged employees support growth and enable us to provide better care to our members."

In its most recent employee survey, 91% of team members reported feeling welcomed when they joined the organization, and 89% said they are able to take time off when needed. These results underscore Longevity Health's ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive culture that prioritizes well‑being and encourages self‑care.

Longevity Health also recently launched a new Employee Resource Group (ERG), Voice, to further strengthen employee engagement and inclusion. The group empowers team members to share perspectives, influence decision‑making, and contribute directly to organizational improvements—ensuring employee voices are heard at every level of the company.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: longevityhealthplan.com/careers/.

About Longevity Health

Longevity is a clinical services company and national Institutional Special Needs (I-SNP) plan dedicated to serving individuals in senior living settings. Via its own plans and as an Independent Provider Association (IPA) in partnership with leading national health insurers, Longevity provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for senior living residents' full range of medical, social and emotional needs.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Sunita Rao-Fogt

[email protected]

630-437-1096

SOURCE Longevity Health