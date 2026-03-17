Longevity Medical Institute® Publishes Systematic Review of Stem Cell Safety Based on Landmark Human Clinical Trials

The study, titled "Safety of Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Therapy Across Human Clinical Indications: A Systematic Review of Landmark Clinical Trials and Published Safety Evidence," reviewed more than 15 years of published human clinical research across more than 60 stem cell studies, approximately 4,000 patients, and multiple disease categories, including cardiovascular, pulmonary, autoimmune, gastrointestinal, renal, and orthopedic conditions.

Importantly, the therapies evaluated in the published literature reflect the same general class of mesenchymal stem cells used in Longevity Medical Institute's physician-directed regenerative medicine programs and produced within its in-house biotechnology laboratory. This makes the safety findings especially relevant to the institute's real-world clinical and laboratory platform.

The central conclusion was clear: the published evidence did not show increased risk of serious treatment-related complications such as cancer, infection, thromboembolic events, organ toxicity, or death attributable to the types of mesenchymal stem cells evaluated in the review.

That finding carries important statistical meaning. When no serious treatment-related events are observed in a population of approximately 4,000 patients, the estimated true risk is below approximately 0.075 percent. For patients considering regenerative medicine, that should be highly reassuring.

The research was conducted by a multidisciplinary team of Longevity Medical Institute physicians and scientists, including Kirk Sanford, DC; Félix Porras, MD; Fergie Martínez, MD, MSc; Hugo Ramos, MD; Janine Zamitiz, MD, MSc; Carlos Green, MSc; and Edward Ramsay, MSc.

Stem cell therapy has drawn growing attention for its potential to support tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and improve functional outcomes across a wide variety of chronic and degenerative conditions. At the same time, one of the most important questions patients continue to ask is whether stem cell therapy is safe.

To address that question with greater rigor, the Longevity Medical Institute team conducted a formal systematic review using PRISMA 2020 standards, an internationally recognized framework for evaluating the full body of medical evidence. The review focused on human clinical studies involving live allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cells and prioritized serious adverse events, administration-related toxicity, infection, mortality, malignancy, and other long-term safety signals.

Across landmark trials in acute myocardial infarction, ischemic cardiomyopathy, acute respiratory distress syndrome, Crohn's disease, diabetic kidney disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and knee osteoarthritis, the authors found no reproducible signal of frequent treatment-related serious adverse toxicity. Prior pooled safety analyses likewise found no increase in serious adverse events, death, infection, arrhythmia, vascular complications, thrombosis, or malignancy, with transient fever identified as the main treatment-associated event.

"Patients deserve clear, honest, science-based answers when they ask whether stem cell therapy is safe," said Kirk Sanford, DC, lead author of the study and Founder of Longevity Medical Institute. "We reviewed the published human clinical literature in a structured and transparent way, and the findings were highly reassuring. Across more than 60 studies, 15 years of data, and approximately 4,000 patients, the evidence did not show serious treatment-related complications attributable to the cell types evaluated in our review."

"This publication helps bring important clarity to the regenerative medicine conversation," said Félix Porras, MD, Medical Director at Longevity Medical Institute. "The safety profile across multiple disease categories and routes of administration was consistently favorable. Continued research remains essential, but the current human clinical evidence is reassuring."

The review also addressed one of the most commonly cited concerns in stem cell medicine: tumor formation. Across the published human clinical evidence reviewed, no confirmed cases of tumors derived from administered mesenchymal stromal cells were identified, and pooled safety analyses did not show increased malignancy risk among treated patients.

The publication reflects Longevity Medical Institute's broader commitment to physician-led care, scientific transparency, and peer-reviewed contribution to the regenerative medicine literature. The institute operates an integrated medical campus in San José del Cabo, Mexico that combines regenerative medicine, advanced diagnostics, clinical laboratory testing, cardiovascular assessment, surgical services, full-body AI-enhanced MRI imaging, and biotechnology infrastructure within one coordinated environment.

Longevity Medical Institute recently announced the opening of a federally licensed Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Biotechnology Laboratory operating under COFEPRIS, Mexico's national health regulatory authority. The facility supports physician-directed regenerative therapies, laboratory verification protocols, and clinical research initiatives within an integrated clinical setting.

By combining clinical care, diagnostics, biotechnology infrastructure, and scientific authorship, Longevity Medical Institute aims to strengthen the scientific foundation of regenerative medicine and provide patients with more evidence-based answers about emerging therapies.

The full study is available through the Journal of Stem Cell Research International (ISSN: 2639-6866).

About Longevity Medical Institute®

Longevity Medical Institute® is one of the most comprehensive physician-led regenerative medicine platforms in the world, integrating stem cell therapy across multiple mesenchymal stem cell sources with advanced diagnostics, a clinical laboratory measuring more than 120 biomarkers and health metrics, cardiovascular assessment, biotechnology infrastructure, full-body AI-enhanced MRI imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, specialist medicine, and research programs within a single coordinated clinical environment.

For more information, visit

www.longevity-institute.com

SOURCE Longevity Medical Institute LLC