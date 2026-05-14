Longitude Health Names Ian Spier as Chief Financial Officer

Former Novant Health growth executive and investment banker brings deep experience in health systems and corporate development

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longitude Health, a first-of-its-kind collaborative initiative founded by leading not-for-profit health systems, today announced the appointment of Ian Spier as Chief Financial Officer.

Spier is a health system executive and former investment banker who understands health systems from the inside. With years of experience leading diversified growth, strategic transformation, and corporate finance on behalf of health systems, he brings deep knowledge of the internal mechanics – financial, operational, and clinical – that can drive lasting change.

As CFO, Spier will guide Longitude Health's financial strategy, capital planning and corporate development as the organization expands its portfolio and builds new system-designed utilities to improve performance and patient care nationwide.

Most recently, Spier served as Senior Vice President at Novant Health, where he led strategic growth, corporate development, venture investments, and, for a time, financial planning and analysis and capital markets. He partnered with executive leadership to establish Novant Health Enterprises, a diversified ambulatory growth platform delivering strong margins and expanding Novant Health presence across ambulatory surgery, imaging, urgent care, infusion, pharmacy and physician partnerships. He also represented Novant Health in the creation, capitalization, and governance of Longitude Health.

"As Longitude Health enters our next phase of growth as an ecosystem of integrated industry 'utilities,' it's imperative we have leaders on the team who understand health systems from the inside," said Vishal Agrawal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Longitude Health. "Ian understands that the most persistent challenges in healthcare are deeply interconnected — clinical, operational and financial — and that durable progress requires aligned incentives with a willingness to build for the long term. Ian has spent his career translating strategy into growth, and his expertise in corporate development, capital strategy and health system innovation will be invaluable as we expand our impact."

Before joining Novant Health, Spier spent nearly 15 years in healthcare investment banking. He advised leading not-for-profit health systems on transformational transactions, joint ventures and large-scale financings, with a track record that includes approximately $15 billion in M&A and $8 billion in capital markets activity. Throughout his career, he has focused on aligning investor capital with mission-driven providers and building diversified platforms that strengthen long-term sustainability.

Spier joins Longitude Health at a time of significant momentum for the organization, as health systems face sustained operating pressures, fragmented workflows, and misaligned incentives that make incremental fixes insufficient. In a market often shaped by short-term return expectations, health systems are increasingly looking to Longitude Health as a long-term partner built to develop durable, system-designed solutions. Founded on the insight that the biggest challenges are shared challenges, Longitude Health builds shared infrastructure and utilities that create the kind of leverage no single system can achieve on its own.

"I have long believed that health systems can achieve far more together by pooling their scale, expertise and capital around the challenges that matter most," said Spier. "Longitude Health was built on the idea that healthcare's biggest problems are shared problems, and that lasting change comes from solving them together. Having helped shape Longitude's formation from the health system side, I am honored to join this team and help build the financial and strategic foundation for solutions that improve performance, strengthen sustainability and ultimately better serve patients and communities."

Longitude Health's founding and governing members — Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health and Providence — represent more than $65B in net patient revenue and a significant share of U.S. not-for-profit health system scale. These members are co-owners and co-architects of the organization's roadmap, identifying the cross-cutting operational challenges that merit shared solutions while preserving each system's independence and local identity.

Spier succeeds Brett Moraski, who served as Longitude Health's Chief Financial Officer since its founding and interim Chief Executive Officer. "Brett was instrumental in establishing our financial and operational platform during Longitude Health's earliest and most critical phase," Agrawal said. "He structured and secured our initial capitalization and membership, established our investment and governance framework and positioned the organization for sustainable growth. His steady leadership demonstrated his deep commitment to our mission and members and allowed Longitude Heath to grow from concept to a leading healthcare collaborative delivering real impact to health systems nationwide."

Moraski will continue to serve as a senior advisor to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

About Longitude Health

Longitude Health is a health system-led organization founded in 2024 by leading not-for-profit health systems to transform the development and delivery of healthcare solutions in the United States. The organization identifies, develops and scales capability-based solutions that improve performance, enhance patient outcomes and create long-term value for health systems and the communities they serve. Longitude Health members include Baylor Scott & White Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, Michigan Medicine, Novant Health and Providence. To learn more, please visit: www.longitudehealth.org.

Media Contact

Eileen Cassidy Rivera

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Longitude Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Longitude Health