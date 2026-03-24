Longleaf Recovery and Wellness Earns NBCC Accreditation, Expands Continuing Education Offerings Statewide

Alabama-based behavioral health network deepens its commitment to clinical excellence and community partnership through NBCC-accredited CE programming at locations across the state.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longleaf Recovery and Wellness, a growing behavioral health network serving communities across Alabama, is proud to announce its accreditation through the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) and an expanding portfolio of continuing education (CE) events designed for licensed mental health and substance use disorder professionals throughout the state.

The NBCC accreditation recognizes Longleaf as a provider of high-quality, board-approved continuing education and signals the organization's standing not just as a place of healing for clients, but as a trusted resource and collaborative partner for the clinical community at large.

Operating under the Longleaf Recovery and Longleaf Wellness brands, the network includes locations in Baldwin County, Huntsville, and Birmingham, as well as Birmingham Recovery Center. Across these sites, Longleaf has built a clinical culture that prioritizes both outcomes-driven care for clients and the ongoing professional development of providers throughout Alabama.

A Commitment to Evolving Clinical Practice

What distinguishes Longleaf's approach to behavioral health is a genuine commitment to staying current. The clinical team actively pursues knowledge across a wide range of modalities and emerging areas of research, adapting care strategies to reflect both evolving evidence and the real, individual needs of every client. The CE programming that Longleaf now offers to outside providers is an extension of that same internal drive.

These events have featured presentations from Longleaf's own clinical staff alongside specialized expertise brought in from across the region. The result is a learning environment that reflects the breadth of experience Longleaf has cultivated and the value the organization places on honest, ongoing dialogue within the provider community.

"Continuing education is not a box to check. It is the difference between a clinician who understands a diagnosis and one who truly understands the person sitting across from them. At Longleaf, we take that seriously, not just for our own team, but for the broader provider community we are privileged to be a part of. When we invest in learning together, across organizations and across disciplines, we build the kind of clinical culture that actually changes outcomes. That is what we are committed to, and that is what this programming represents."

Ian Henyon, LPC | Chief Operations Officer, Longleaf Recovery and Wellness

Bringing Regional Expertise to Alabama Clinicians

Past CE events have included a presentation from Jeff Wilson, LADAC II, MSW of Cumberland Heights in Nashville, one of the country's most respected residential treatment programs for addiction. Dr. Matt McKenzie led a session on Motivational Interviewing, a foundational evidence-based approach to supporting clients through ambivalence and toward lasting change. Most recently, Victoria Barbier, LPC led a sold-out training in Baldwin County on professional burnout. These conversations reflect the caliber of dialogue Longleaf is committed to facilitating for Alabama's provider community.

Looking ahead, Longleaf's Huntsville location will host an upcoming CE event featuring Brenda Keller, LPC, CEO of Smoky Mountain Lodge Residential Treatment Center and The Stables Autism Program, both programs under Pasadena Villa. Keller's session, "Fostering Independence, Social Integration, and Safety for Neurodivergent Clients," will explore comprehensive approaches to supporting individuals on the autism spectrum, including strategies for nurturing independence, fostering social integration, and reducing the risk of isolation, and co-occurring mental health concerns. The workshop will be held April 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Longleaf Recovery Huntsville and will offer 1.5 NBCC-approved continuing education hours. Registration is required through Eventbrite.

"What makes this CE programming special is not just the quality of the content, it is what it says about how we see our role in this community. Behavioral health does not exist in a vacuum. The more we can bring providers together around shared expertise, the better we serve the people who need us most. Partnering with specialists from outside our organization gives us all a wider lens, and that perspective shows up in the care we deliver every single day. We are proud to be building something that benefits the entire region, not just Longleaf."

John Giannetto | Chief Development Officer, Longleaf Recovery and Wellness

Reputable Care, Shared Knowledge

Longleaf's CE programming reflects a broader organizational philosophy: that the highest-quality care emerges from a clinical community that learns together. By creating space for shared expertise across disciplines and organizations, Longleaf aims to raise the bar for behavioral health treatment across Alabama, not just within its own walls.

For clients and their families, this commitment means care that is not static. It means treatment teams who are actively engaged in the field, informed by the latest research and real-world clinical experience, and driven to meet each person where they are with the most thoughtful, effective tools available.

For clinicians across the state, it means a seat at the table, access to timely, accredited education, and a network of providers who take the work seriously.

About Longleaf Recovery and Wellness

Longleaf Recovery and Wellness is a behavioral health network operating across Alabama under the Longleaf Recovery and Longleaf Wellness brands, with locations serving Baldwin County, Huntsville, and Birmingham, alongside Birmingham Recovery Center. Longleaf provides individualized, evidence-based treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, with a clinical approach rooted in compassion, community, and continuous growth. Longleaf is accredited by the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC) as an Approved Continuing Education Provider, ACEP No. 7709.

Media Contact:

Sophi Clarke

Director of Marketing | Longleaf Recovery and Wellness

[email protected] | 859-619-3561

www.longleafcenters.com

SOURCE Longleaf Recovery & Wellness