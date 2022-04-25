LongPath and Civitas Propose Continuous Methane Monitoring for Colorado Regulatory Compliance

LongPath Tech announces partnership with Civitas Resources for mitigation of methane leaks from oil and gas Tweet this

LongPath's petition to the state promises major advances in accuracy and reliability over traditional methods. The Nobel prize-winning dual frequency comb technology provides 24/7 monitoring of emissions, a vastly more effective and efficient means for leak mitigation than time-consuming manual checks imposed by existing rules.

"Greenhouse gases and pollutants can be drastically reduced with real-time continuous monitoring," said Dr. Caroline Alden, co-founder of LongPath Technologies, based in Colorado. "LongPath directly measures emissions across entire operations with a highly scalable solution that allows operators to participate at a low cost."

Civitas' support sends a strong signal to the state that operators are eager to use LongPath's continuous monitoring for more successful emissions management.

"Civitas currently employs LongPath continuous monitoring on several sites in Colorado," said Kathy Steerman, Manager of Air Permitting and Compliance at Civitas. "Their data provides a more continuous and comprehensive emissions management program than the widely used OGI inspection work practice. LongPath has demonstrated faster time-to-detect of leaks than monthly OGI surveys, and their system helps us narrow our focus on actual leaks that require repair."

LongPath's foundational laser technology combines low system cost and field robustness with continuous long-distance emissions detection. LongPath is based in Boulder, CO. www.LongPathTech.com.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado's first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. www.civiresources.com

