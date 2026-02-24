LongPath Announces First Financing Disbursement From The $162 Million Department of Energy Loan

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LongPath Technologies ("LongPath"), a leader in continuous emissions monitoring and advanced optical sensing, today announced the first advance from its $162 million loan from the Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF). The financing accelerates deployment of LongPath's long-range methane monitoring network across major U.S. oil and gas producing regions.

The loan supports expansion of LongPath's monitoring footprint to 2.4 million acres in the first half of 2026, reinforcing America's energy leadership, infrastructure resilience, and industrial competitiveness.

The disbursement aligns with the Trump Administration's energy agenda prioritizing Affordable, Reliable, and Secure energy as the foundation of American prosperity, national security, and global competitiveness. LongPath's technology supports these objectives by strengthening domestic energy infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and enabling producers to deliver energy with greater confidence and lower risk.

Innovation That Supports Affordable, Reliable, and Secure Energy

LongPath's patented long-distance laser sensing platform provides continuous, autonomous monitoring across large production areas. The system delivers real-time insight that improves efficiency, reduces product loss, enhances safety, and supports confident decision-making. Early detection helps producers maintain affordability while strengthening system integrity and uptime.

"Our focus is building technology that gives operators a clear operational advantage," said Ian Dickinson, President & CEO. "This capital allows us to scale a platform that improves reliability, lowers risk, and helps producers operate efficiently across large and complex assets."

"All data generated by our system is owned exclusively by the customer," Dickinson added. "We do not provide access to customer data to any third party, including government agencies."

Scaling Infrastructure-Grade Technology for American Energy Production

With this EDF disbursement, LongPath continues expanding its monitoring network, delivering infrastructure-scale visibility across complex oil and gas operations without frequent site visits or fragmented data sources.

By 1H 2026, LongPath's footprint will span 2.4 million acres, establishing the largest continuous monitoring network supporting U.S. oil and gas operations.

About LongPath Technologies

LongPath Technologies is a U.S.-based leader in continuous emissions monitoring, delivering advanced optical sensing solutions that enhance operational efficiency, safety, and reliability across the oil and gas sector. All system data is owned and controlled exclusively by customers.

For more information, visit www.longpathtech.com.

