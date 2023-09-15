Longstanding Carlsbad Residents Host Pvolve Studio Grand Opening

Celebration of the Grand Opening will take place on Sept. 23

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve, the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, has opened its second franchise studio and first in Carlsbad. Located at 7030 Avenida Encinas, the newly minted location builds on the company's strong pipeline of franchise locations coming to market. The physical studios allow for a hands-on way to experience Pvolve's signature, low impact, resistance-based method, which encourages members to break a sweat, but not their bodies.

The new Pvolve studio in Carlsbad is owned and operated by local husband-and-wife duo, Kristin and Jeff Springborn. For the past 13 years, the couple has resided in Carlsbad and wanted to find a way to make more of a positive impact in their community. Following 20 years of working in the technology space, Kristin found herself looking for a career change. Her passion for fitness led her to discover Pvolve and she quickly fell in love with the brand's signature method. After learning about the franchising opportunity that Pvolve had to offer, she knew she had to be part of the fast-growing business.

"We are so grateful to bring this incredible method to Carlsbad," said Kristin. "We love how Pvolve not only strengthens your body but improves how you move and feel every day. We want to cultivate an environment that provides a supportive community, inspires inner strength and helps members achieve their fitness and wellness goals."

Pvolve Carlsbad offers membership options that fit your fitness needs. The three tiers of memberships include Unlimited, Starter and Flex. Those who sign up for a founding membership prior to the grand opening event on Sept. 23, lock in a lifetime discounted rate. Founding members receive other additional benefits such as access to on-demand and live virtual classes, 2-week booking period and so much more. Additional membership information can be found at https://app.pvolve.com/locations/carlsbad-south-carlsbad.

"We are thrilled to bring Pvolve's unique, holistic training method to the dynamic Carlsbad community, said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. "There is nothing quite like our studios – everything from the front desk team to the beautiful beauty bars, to the class itself delivered by our expert trainers is thoughtfully designed to give members a best-in-class boutique fitness experience."

To learn more about Pvolve fitness studio in Carlsbad, please visit https://app.pvolve.com/locations/carlsbad-south-carlsbad, or call (760) 472-3814.

About Pvolve

Pvolve LLC, or Personal Evolution, is an innovative fitness company that pairs functional movement with resistance-based equipment to sculpt, tone, strengthen and restore the body while also enhancing mobility and stability. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. Pvolve's Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of highly credentialed doctors, trainers and experts to offer safe and effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. As recently as June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer and director, Jennifer Aniston, officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the Method as a member in 2021. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced via a streaming membership which offers live and on-demand classes on Pvolve.com and on the Pvolve App, and via physical studio locations available in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Carlsbad, with more franchises opening soon. For more information, please visit https://www.pvolve.com/ , https://pvolvefranchise.com/ and @pvolve on Instagram.

